What is Daredevil: Born Again’s Rotten Tomatoes score? How it compares to Netflix show
- Daredevil: Born Again has arrived and the reviews are in.
- Disney Plus's show is a revival of the cancelled Netflix series.
- Charlie Cox returns as the titular hero.
The Devil of Hell’s Kitchen is back and critics have weighed in on his return. Daredevil: Born Again marks the highly anticipated revival of the cancelled Netflix series which originally ran from 2015 to 2018.
Part of the streaming giant’s collection of Marvel shows - which culminated in the crossover event The Defenders - it was cancelled after its third season despite being critically acclaimed. Charlie Cox later returned to the role of Matt Murdock first in Spider-Man: No Way Home and then in the Disney Plus shows She-Hulk and Echo.
The release schedule for the show has been confirmed - including when to expect the next episode. See which familiar faces are returning for the new series here.
But what has been the critical verdict on Daredevil: Born Again and how does it compare to the original series? Here’s all you need to know:
What is Daredevil: Born Again’s Rotten Tomatoes score?
The Disney Plus series debuted overnight today (March 5) with its first two episodes and the review embargo has also lifted. It has some big shoes to fill as the original Netflix show is among the streaming service’s most acclaimed original shows.
As of 8am on March 5, Daredevil: Born Again is sitting at 82% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes based on 52 reviews. Audiences have been even more enthusiastic and it is sitting at 95% on the popcorn metre.
How does Daredevil: Born Again’s score compare to the original?
The three-season run of Daredevil on Netflix was very well received by critics and audiences alike. It was not only among the best received Marvel projects but one of the highest rated shows released by the streaming giant in general.
The first season, released in 2015, received an incredible 99% fresh rating from critics. While the third series was only slightly lower at 97% fresh.
Only the second series fell below the 90% fresh rating, coming in at 81% back in 2016. And with its current rating, Daredevil: Born Again has a higher score than that at 82% fresh.
The Rotten Tomatoes rankings for the seasons are as follows:
- Netflix’s Daredevil season 1 - 99%
- Netflix’s Daredevil season 3 - 97%
- Daredevil: Born Again season 1 - 82%
- Netflix’s Daredevil season 2 - 81%
