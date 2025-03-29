BGT ITV 2025: why is Bruno Tonioli missing from auditions - and who is guest judge?
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
- BGT has a guest judge for some of the auditions.
- Bruno Tonioli had to miss some of the filming in Blackpool.
- But why was he absent for some of the auditions?
BGT has a new face on the judging panel this season - as a special guest was drafted in to help with the auditions. Younger viewers have been excited by the addition of internet star KSI.
The show is back in its usual time slot this week - having earlier taken a break this month on ITV. The long-running reality competition started earlier than usual in 2025 and there was a shake-up to where the auditions were filmed.
Listen now on Screen Babble: The Oscars - a year to forget? The White Lotus, Mystery Boxes and Harry Potter
But why is Bruno Tonioli missing from some of the auditions - and who is the guest judge? Here’s all you need to know:
Why is Bruno Tonioli missing from Britain’s Got Talent auditions?
The long-time Strictly Come Dancing judge is back for his third series on Britain’s Got Talent. However, during the filming of the auditions last year, he had to miss three days of filming due to his commitments to Dancing with the Stars in the US.
Bruno does appear during the BGT auditions for the series, but on occasions he will also be missing and replaced by a guest judge - KSI. He will be on the judging panel as usual for the live shows later in the spring this year.
Bruno explained: “Who better than a young, attractive, multi-talented star, known the world over, filling in for another young, attractive, multi-talented star, known the world over! In all seriousness, I can think of no one better to keep my seat warm than the wonderful KSI, even though I spend most of the show out of it anyway… I’ll be itching to get back to the judging panel for another year of laughter, tears and everything in between."
Who is the BGT guest judge for 2025 series?
KSI stepped in for the filming of three days of auditions in Blackpool last year. Replacing Bruno while he was in America for Dancing with the Stars.
The internet star said: “I’m so excited to be a guest judge for Britain’s Got Talent. When I got the call up, I couldn’t believe it.
Get your favourite shows for less with these hand-picked offers. (Contains affiliate links)
Now TV: Access to Sky's award winning shows such as Lockerbie and Brassic. Currently £6.99 a month (was £9.99). Get the deal here.
Disney+: £4.99 a month gets you access to Only Murders in the Building, Welcome to Wrexham and the whole of the Marvel and Star Wars universes. Click here.
Amazon Prime Video: Clarkson's Farm, Day of the Jackal and Dune: Prophecy are all on Prime. 30-day free trial, then £8.99 a month. Click here.
Apple TV: The home of Slow Horses and a growing roster of quality shows including Silo, Severance and Bad Sisters. Seven days free, then £8.99 a month. Click here.
“I remember watching old BGT episodes and going from being amazed to laughing my arse off. I’m buzzing to see all the fresh new talent, and I’ll be sure to leave a mark!”
He is best known for his career on YouTube, particularly with his Sidemen channel. The group recently played a charity match at a sold out Wembley Stadium.
Have you been watching BGT in 2025? Let me know your thoughts on the auditions so far by email: [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.