The BRIT Awards continue to have an influence even after the ceremony’s conclusion.

Figures from HMV have revealed this year’s ceremony has led to huge sales boosts for a number of nominees.

They include Group of the Year winners, Ezra Collective, seeing as 1333% boost in sales after their victory.

The BRIT Awards , renowned for celebrating the UK’s brightest musical talents, have once again proven that their influence extends far beyond the glitzy ceremony.

This year’s awards led to staggering sales boosts for several artists, showcasing the direct correlation between award recognition and commercial success, according to figures received from HMV .

BRITs 2025 winners Ezra Collective and Charli XCX are among those who have seen sales figures surge since this year's ceremony took place.

Ezra Collective’s win for Group of the Year wasn’t just a personal triumph for the British jazz quintet—it also led to a remarkable 1333% sales increase for their catalogue at HMV. This surge highlights the immense power of recognition the BRITs still have on music audiences, as more listeners flock to discover new music following a highly publicized win.

Myles Smith , with his breakthrough A Minute… EP , also saw a massive 308% boost in sales after receiving the Rising Star Award, while similarly Rachel Chinouriri , nominated for Best New Artist, experienced a 450% sales jump, demonstrating the ongoing hunger for fresh voices in the UK music scene.

American artist Teddy Swims benefited from his electrifying BRITs performance, with a 191.7% increase in sales following his medley of Bad Dreams, The Door, and Lose Control . His experience exemplifies how an artist's performance, particularly at a globally recognized event, can capture new fans and elevate their career trajectory in a single night.

Charli XCX , the night’s biggest winner with six awards, saw a solid 109% increase in sales, cementing her place as one of the most successful and influential figures in pop music today. Meanwhile, Amyl & The Sniffers , despite not winning International Group, still saw a 400% increase in their catalogue sales, highlighting that even nominations and high-profile performances can have lasting commercial impacts.

Phil Halliday, Managing Director of HMV , acknowledged the effect that the BRITs’ 2025 ceremony had on driving sales, stating: "The BRIT Awards showcased the very best of British music, celebrating an eclectic mix of talent and introducing incredible artists to new audiences."

Did you pick up any of the works from this year’s BRITs nominees after the ceremony? Let us know your thoughts on this story by leaving a comment down below.