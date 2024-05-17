The Playhouse has a number of productions on this summer

FROM beat-boxing to punk cabaret – a range of touring and in-house productions has been announced by Sheffield Theatres for the Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse this summer.

From Sheffield People’s Theatre Launchpad, Total Ripple Effect plays on Friday, June 7.

Created by Laura Guthrie and the Launchpad Company, a group for adults aged 18+ with learning disabilities and/or autism, discover what happens when a tech company, a house share and an as-yet-untested interactive computer game collide.

Sheffield People’s Theatre Young Company present Urgent! A Timely Play, by Nicole Joseph on Saturday, June 29.

University drop-out and house-sharer Jude drifts through life until one day when he accidentally opens a time portal and finds out death is coming for him.

Running from Wednesday, August 14 – Saturday 17 will be Something Old, Something New, inspired by and created with communities of Sheffield by Sheffield People’s Theatre.

From the never-been-to-the-North-before guests to the overworked, underpaid caterers, disaster strikes at a wedding party.

From Tuesday, May 28 to Wednesday 29, Fifth Word and Nottingham Playhouse, in association with Brixton House, present Liberation Squares.

The play, told through the technicolour lens of three teenage girls, follows their unlikely friendship as they navigate the world of social media influencer activism and its real-life consequences.

Described by The Times as a “one-person music festival”, international non-binary beatboxing star SK Shlomo returns with Fringe Award-winning new solo show BREATHE on Saturday, June 1.

Thatcher-rite, an interactive performance exploring the personal and political legacy of Margaret Thatcher will be at The Playhouse on Saturday, June 8.

Silent Uproar in association with Hull Truck Theatre presents Dead Girls Rising from Monday, June 10 – Tuesday 11, described as “a furious coming-of-age punk cabaret show about surviving a violent patriarchy.”

Created by electronic musician An-Ting and creative technologist Ian Gallagher, Lost Communications 失絡之聲 is a live audio-visual performance on Friday, June 21.

Travelling from the UK, through Mongolia, Sichuan, Hong Kong and Taiwan, Ian and An-Ting recorded the songs of birds as the musical expression of the environments they found themselves in.