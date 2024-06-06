Beatboxing star SK Shlomo

SK Shlomo – Breathe at the Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse, Sheffield Theatres

YOU can't help give this amazing show a rave review...

Breathe – subtitled ‘the show that becomes a rave’ – is beatboxing star SK Shlomo showing off his incredible voice skills to deliver a serious message about mental health.

Shlomo's long career includes the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival alongside artists like Ed Sheeran.

But, married with a child in a "grey" rural village and anxiety and depression take on a suicidal level.

Shlomo's engaging style has the audience eating out of his hand during a first half centred on teaching his beatbox delights to willing participants.

The performer needs three tools to tell his story – a voice, a home-made sampling sequencer named 'The Beast', and an electronic glove, a device created by the musician Imogen Heap, allowing Shlomo to trigger The Beast with simple hand gestures.

Their passionate, heartfelt performance recalls the highs and lows – from being bullied at school to musical acclaim as the journey goes beyond their wildest dreams.

That includes vivid Iraqi-Jewish heritage, a light skin allowing Shlomo to "pass as white" to become "Simon" to avoid bigotry.

Shlomo's ADHD is discussed as a gradual acceptance of their own non-binary identity becomes reality.

Be ready to rave - a word we learn means going slightly mad – and take part in a deeply personal exploration.

Shlomo emphasises that we all have more in common than what divides us in a joyful theatre experience.