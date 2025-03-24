Watch the moment a raider smashed his way into an auction house owned by Bargain Hunt star Charles Hanson and made off with thousands in valuables.

Shane O’Malley, 47, ram-raided the Hansons Auctioneers building in Etwall, Derbyshire, at 2.10am on April 18 last year. He and an accomplice broke into the building hours before a four-day auction of silver, jewellery and watches had been due to start.

CCTV captured the crooks using hammers to smash glass display cases and cabinets as they hunted for treasures. The pair fled with more than £21,000 worth of valuables.

Police were alerted by the firm’s alarm and officers found tyre tracks on the grass leading to the building with damage caused to a large window and shutter.

A hammer and two blood spatters were found at the scene with the blood sample being forensically checked and found to match O’Malley. O’Malley, of Rotherham, South Yorkshire, admitted burglary and was jailed for two-and-a-half years at Derby Crown Court on March 3. His accomplice has not been identified.

PC Benjamin Harvey, of Derbyshire Police, said: “This was clearly a targeted and pre-planned attack which led to over £21,000 worth of items being stolen.

“In addition to this, damage was caused to the premises and the cabinets inside – leaving the business even more out of pocket. O’Malley was traced after leaving his blood at the scene and has now paid the price for his involvement in this crime with a spell behind bars.”

Speaking at the time, Charles Hanson spoke of his “sadness” at the raid. He said: “It's despicable and sad that my Etwall saleroom has been broken into but, thankfully, limited mess and disturbance has occurred. This was due to our security system and the police who were quickly on the scene.”