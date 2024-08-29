SWAT Taekwondo Academy students at their Denaby base with instructor Mark Eager (right)

A MARTIAL arts club is fighting fit again after surviving the fall-out from the Covid pandemic.

SWAT Taekwondo Academy saw numbers dwindle and its remaining students had to stop entering competitions as the sporting world came to a halt.

Now, three years on, things are looking up for the Denaby-based club.

"It is going from strength to strength,” said instructor Mark Eager.

SWAT Taekwondo Academy students are put through their paces. Pictures by Kerrie Beddows

”At one time during Covid we were down to six members. Now we are close to 50.

"We are anticipating entering our first competition since the pandemic, the British Open in Manchester in October, so that’s a sign of progress.”

SWAT has members young and not so young, including a 68-year-old lady who recently started taekwondo with her grandson.

"We are very much about promoting confidence and feeling OK with whatever else is going on in the world,” added Mark.

"As a club we’ve bounced back pretty well.”