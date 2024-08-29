SWAT Taekwondo Academy bounces back to health
SWAT Taekwondo Academy saw numbers dwindle and its remaining students had to stop entering competitions as the sporting world came to a halt.
Now, three years on, things are looking up for the Denaby-based club.
"It is going from strength to strength,” said instructor Mark Eager.
”At one time during Covid we were down to six members. Now we are close to 50.
"We are anticipating entering our first competition since the pandemic, the British Open in Manchester in October, so that’s a sign of progress.”
SWAT has members young and not so young, including a 68-year-old lady who recently started taekwondo with her grandson.
"We are very much about promoting confidence and feeling OK with whatever else is going on in the world,” added Mark.
"As a club we’ve bounced back pretty well.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.