Dave Coldwell and his wife at Wembley Stadium

ROTHERHAM boxing gym owner and TV pundit Dave Coldwell has paid a huge tribute to beaten heavyweight Anthony Joshua, saying he has done more for the popularity of British boxing than anyone in his lifetime.

Joshua was ripped apart by Daniel Dubois at a packed Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

'Dynamite' Dubois recorded a shock knock-down in the opening round and dominated AJ until the KO in the fifth round.

In all he hit the canvas four times – and with social media being what it is, there was little comfort for the 6ft 6ins heavyweight.

Coldwell, though, went on X to give his viewpoint, which was very supportive of the 34-year-old.

"I’ve been in boxing a long time, seen so many fighters carry the flag for British boxing," said the 48-year-old trainer.

"But the era of Anthony Joshua has been incredible.

"The biggest British star I’ve seen.

"Add his attendances up, TV viewing figures and the people on the street that know the face. I doubt I’ll see anyone match the eyes he’s brought to the sport again in my lifetime."

Coldwell, who was recently inducted into the Hall Of Fame by the British Ex-Boxers Association, added: "He’s inspired so many young people while carrying the weight of expectations in and out of the ring.

"He went out trying to turn things around...Didn’t play safe. Gladiator.

"When you’re winning the noise of success is so loud.

"But what comes with defeat can mentally be far more destructive than the fight.

"Many like to pull down your achievements bit by bit, mock and abuse.

"Two-time Heavyweight Champion Of The World. Can’t take that away from AJ."

Coldwell received a mixed response online and clarified that he had not been “talking about ability or achievement".