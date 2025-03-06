Ronnie Moore and John Breckin to feature in Kimmy Park Charity Cup fund-raiser

By David Beddows
Published 6th Mar 2025, 13:48 BST
Updated 13th Mar 2025, 11:23 BST
Millmoor: venue for the Kimmy Park Charity Cup 2025 charity match.Millmoor: venue for the Kimmy Park Charity Cup 2025 charity match.
Millmoor: venue for the Kimmy Park Charity Cup 2025 charity match.
​MILLMOOR football ground opens for a special charity match this weekend – with a helping hand from two Rotherham United legends.

Ronnie Moore and John Breckin will be in opposite dugouts for the Whites v Reds match at 12.30pm on Sunday.

Organised by Kimmy Millers, their fourth annual match is raising money for the Rotherham Hospice.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rotherham United’s very own James Bolton from Rotherham Radio is announcing the teams, who will play for the Kimmy Park Charity Cup.

2025 Kimmy Park Charity Cup poster2025 Kimmy Park Charity Cup poster
2025 Kimmy Park Charity Cup poster

They will be made up of local footballers, with “Breck” helping “Reece’s Red Army Squad” and Ronnie the Whites.

Gates open at 11.30am.

Tickets, priced £10, are on general sale now through the Kimmy Park Charity Cup on Facebook, X and Instagram. Under-5s go free.

Spectators can also pay on the day and parking is £4.

John Breckin and Ronnie Moore. Will have matchday roles at the Kimmy Park Charity CupJohn Breckin and Ronnie Moore. Will have matchday roles at the Kimmy Park Charity Cup
John Breckin and Ronnie Moore. Will have matchday roles at the Kimmy Park Charity Cup

Organisers have thanked Millmoor landlords the Booth family for making the event possible.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Long-time Rotherham Hospice supporter and ambassador “Breck” said: “It’s a laugh for charity and will be a cracking day.”

Rotherham United’s old home has been coming back to life thanks to a revamp driven by Ken Booth jnr, son of ex-Millers chairman Ken.

Changing rooms have been kitted out and the pitch has undergone a transformation.

Related topics:Rotherham United
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice