Ronnie Moore and John Breckin to feature in Kimmy Park Charity Cup fund-raiser
Ronnie Moore and John Breckin will be in opposite dugouts for the Whites v Reds match at 12.30pm on Sunday.
Organised by Kimmy Millers, their fourth annual match is raising money for the Rotherham Hospice.
Rotherham United’s very own James Bolton from Rotherham Radio is announcing the teams, who will play for the Kimmy Park Charity Cup.
They will be made up of local footballers, with “Breck” helping “Reece’s Red Army Squad” and Ronnie the Whites.
Gates open at 11.30am.
Tickets, priced £10, are on general sale now through the Kimmy Park Charity Cup on Facebook, X and Instagram. Under-5s go free.
Spectators can also pay on the day and parking is £4.
Organisers have thanked Millmoor landlords the Booth family for making the event possible.
Long-time Rotherham Hospice supporter and ambassador “Breck” said: “It’s a laugh for charity and will be a cracking day.”
Rotherham United’s old home has been coming back to life thanks to a revamp driven by Ken Booth jnr, son of ex-Millers chairman Ken.
Changing rooms have been kitted out and the pitch has undergone a transformation.