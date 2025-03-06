Ronnie Moore and John Breckin to feature in Kimmy Park Charity Cup fund-raiser

Millmoor: venue for the Kimmy Park Charity Cup 2025 charity match.

​MILLMOOR football ground opens for a special charity match this weekend – with a helping hand from two Rotherham United legends.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ronnie Moore and John Breckin will be in opposite dugouts for the Whites v Reds match at 12.30pm on Sunday.

Organised by Kimmy Millers, their fourth annual match is raising money for the Rotherham Hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham United’s very own James Bolton from Rotherham Radio is announcing the teams, who will play for the Kimmy Park Charity Cup.

2025 Kimmy Park Charity Cup poster

They will be made up of local footballers, with “Breck” helping “Reece’s Red Army Squad” and Ronnie the Whites.

Gates open at 11.30am.

Tickets, priced £10, are on general sale now through the Kimmy Park Charity Cup on Facebook, X and Instagram. Under-5s go free.

Spectators can also pay on the day and parking is £4.

John Breckin and Ronnie Moore. Will have matchday roles at the Kimmy Park Charity Cup

Organisers have thanked Millmoor landlords the Booth family for making the event possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Long-time Rotherham Hospice supporter and ambassador “Breck” said: “It’s a laugh for charity and will be a cracking day.”

Rotherham United’s old home has been coming back to life thanks to a revamp driven by Ken Booth jnr, son of ex-Millers chairman Ken.

Changing rooms have been kitted out and the pitch has undergone a transformation.