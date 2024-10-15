Maltby RUFC. Picture by Hayley Kirk

MALTBY RUFC are celebrating a landmark first ever victory in the Yorkshire League.

The club, formed only last year, beat Stocksbridge 18-13 at Muglet Lane to register a victory at the fourth time of asking.

"It’s a relief,” said chairman Frank Lidster.

"I think the players have been feeling the pressure of getting that first win but we beat York in the Yorkshire Vase the previous week and that really helped the confidence.

"We made a meal of this one to be honest. We were in Stocksbridge’s 22 for the first 20 minutes but we just couldn’t finish and it eventually made the scoreline closer than it needed to be.

"It’s a real milestone for the club though.”

The win lifts Maltby off the bottom of Yorkshire Four South and now they’ll look for another success when they go to Hessle on Saturday.

Added Frank: "There’s more travel in this league but because the division is split North and South it does help.”

Rotherham Phoenix, meanwhile, face a test of their promotion credentials in a first-versus-second tussle on Saturday.

​Second in Yorkshire Three, they are away to leaders Halifax, just a point in front.

Phoenix go into the contest with five wins from six, the latest a 17-10 defeat of Skipton last weekend.

In Yorkshire One, Wath have suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time in a long time after a 38-14 home reverse to Pocklington at Moor Road.

After a bright start Wath have slipped to sixth in the table. They are away to Bridlington on Saturday.

No such problems for Dinnington, top of Yorkshire Two with six wins from six following a thumping 43-0 win at Bradford and Bingley.

Next up is a home date with Halifax Vandals, in fourth.

