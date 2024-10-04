All set for Round Rotherham 50
The 41st in the series, it includes includes a 50-mile run, walk and relay trail event.
The start point is Manvers Waterfront Boat Club at Wath, beginning as early as 3.50am for slower walkers. The runners set off around 7am.
The route circumnavigates the borough, taking in checkpoints at Grange, Treeton, Harthill, Woodsetts, Firbeck, Maltby and Hooton Roberts before winding its way back to Manvers.
Woodhouse Washlands, near Swallownest, are flooded so a diversion is expected, with a final check due today.
First home last year was Rory Harris, who clocked 6hrs 52 mins 14 secs to beat 2022 winner Kevin Hoult of Calder Valley Fell Runners (7hrs 30mins 53secs).
First female was Lisa Walbridge of 100 Marathon Club in 8:38.41 while the highest-placed local competitor was Neil White of Rotherham Running Club in 9:29.14.
The weather forecast for tomorrow is dry.
