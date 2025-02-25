New Rotherham Golf Club captain drives into a busy year
Originally postponed due to snow in early January, the weather for the re-scheduled event was much more favourable as Robert Norton started his captaincy year with a well struck 127-yard drive that just made the fairway,
Robert has been a member at Rotherham since the mid 1980s and the youthful looking 56-year-old will have a busy year both on and off the course in which, as captain, he will represent the club at events as well as being a popular face at the many social gatherings it hosts.
A winner of ten board competitions, Robert also represented the scratch team when his handicap was as low as 2, and partnered now DP World Tour player Ben Schmidt to win the second teams competition on three occasions.
Robert is Rotherham through and through and attends most club matches to offer his support if he's not playing.
He has named Brian Waters as his vice captain who, despite not winning any board competitions, has won a medal along with other club events.
On behalf of all members, I wish both Robert and Brian all the best for a successful year.
Maybe Ben Schmidt took some inspiration from his wins with Robert as he finished inside the top ten in this month’s Qatar Masters.
Ben had a steady opening two rounds to make the cut and made his way up the leaderboard with weekend rounds of 70 and 69.
Schmidt will hope to continue his form in the next few weeks.
It's still three months away, but fixtures for the SUGC Scratch League are now available on the SUGC website.
Rotherham, who suffered last-day heartbreak last year, start their 2025 campaign at Sickleholme.
In Division 2, Waterfront will welcome Worksop while Sitwell travel to Sandhill in Division 3.
Phoenix and Wortley meet in Division 4 and in Division 5 Roundwood welcome Grange Park.
League matches get underway on Wednesday May 7 in the top four divisions, with Division 5 teeing off a week later.