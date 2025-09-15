Rotherham United frontman Kion Etete. Picture: Jim Brailsford

KION Etete came to AESSEAL New York Stadium because of one man: Matt Hamshaw.

The striker wasn't without options for his loan destination as he prepared to leave Cardiff City for the season and it was Rotherham United's boss who swung things in favour of the Millers.

“A couple of other clubs were interested,” the 23-year-old former Tottenham Hotspur prospect said. “The conversations I had with the manager here, it just felt like this had to be the one.

“You have conversations with other managers. After the first phone call, really, you kind of know who you're leaning towards.”

His time in S60 following his August 1 arrival has been stop-start because of injuries but the tall centre-forward has shown exciting glimpses of the talent he has at his disposal.

After too much time spent in the treatment room in South Wales, Etete is desperate to kick-start a career that began as a youngster with Notts County and saw him spend three years with Premier League Spurs between 2019 and 2022 before a £500,000 move to the Bluebirds.

“Coming here is a massive opportunity for me,” he said. “I've been saying it for a while. I just need momentum. I need to get to the level I'm capable of and stay there. Building up to that is the toughest part.

“I've been through a difficult time. When you have injuries and setbacks and can't find your feet and get going, it's hard. When you finally start seeing light at the end of the tunnel, you feel more positive.

“Last season, I didn't feel like myself at all, if I'm honest. But I am finding my feet again and getting back to my best.”

Hamshaw is a caring boss and the new boy is benefitting from the arm that has been put around him at the club's Roundwood training complex.

“We've had some good chats and he's always been there for me since I've been here,” the player said. “Anything I need to talk about in or out of football, he's available. I've appreciated that.

"One-hundred per cent, it makes a difference when someone is prepared to give up their time for you. It makes you feel more valued.”

The Derby-born frontman tweaked a knee ligament in the League One win over Exeter City but was hoping to return in time for Saturday's home test against Stockport County. If not, he should be available for the September 27 trip to Mansfield Town.

Another loan striker, Martin Sherif, is targeting the Stags clash for a comeback from a hamstring issue and Etete believes that the duo can work well in tandem.

They looked dangerous the first time they were paired together, in the second half of the home draw with Wigan Athletic when Sherif bagged his first goal for the club.

“Partnerships can just be natural,” Etete said. “I do like two up top as well. I think I play better in that formation. Sometimes partnerships don't need to much work.”

Throw Sam Nombe into the mix next month, when the record signing is due to have recovered from a hamstring tear, and Rotherham will have a forward line capable of troubling any defence in the third tier.

How quickly Etete gets up to full speed is something the player is happy to put in the hands of others.

“I have faith in the coaching and medical staff and I've left it down to them,” he said. “I'm confident in their decision-making. They'll give me the minutes that I need to progress to the next point.”

Meanwhile, Hamshaw's encouragement continues to have an effect.

“He's been brilliant, all of the staff have been, to be fair," Etete said. “I've had really good conversations with the gaffer about how we're going to play and having that mindset of being strong and feeling more free in the final third.

“That's helped me a lot. I like to be a bit unpredictable at times. Having the licence to be like that and having the manager give me my confidence back is a wonderful thing.”

The attacker sang his initiation song in front of his new teammates during an overnight hotel stay before an away game earlier this season.

It was a Ben E. King classic that had echoes of how his manager has treated him.

‘Stand By Me’.