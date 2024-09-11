Jake Hull plays for Rotherham United in the Papa Johns Trophy.

DEFENDER Jake Hull is set to see out the final year of his Rotherham United contract in non-league football.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The centre-half was a highly-regarded prospect when he signed a three-year deal during the managerial reign of Paul Warne in 2021.

But he hasn't made a first-team appearance in nearly three seasons and was omitted from the squad list that the League One Millers submitted to the EFL at the close of the summer transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boss Steve Evans told the Advertiser that Hull is recovering from an ankle injury and will be sent out on loan once he is fit again.

Jake Hull plays for Rotherham United in the Papa Johns Trophy.

“The plan for Jake when he comes back is for him to go into non-league football and get some games,” the manager said.

“When he's been around us, the kid's been great, it has to be said. I cannot fault him for how he played when I put him on the pitch for periods of games in pre-season. He did well for us.”

After making three Papa Johns Trophy appearances for Rotherham, Hull made his EFL bow on loan at League Two Hartlepool United in 2022 and spent last season with Buxton in National League North.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His path to the first team at AESSEAL New York Stadium is barred by the quality of the Millers' senior centre-halves. Sean Raggett finished top of the third tier with Portsmouth before his summer move, Cameron Humphreys has played in the Championship, Jamie McCart has come good and another new boy, Zak Jules, offers experienced back-up.

“The reality is, our competition for places in central defence is really tough,” Evans said. “We've got the centre-half of last season's League One champions fighting to get back in among Humphreys and McCart. McCart has been the find of the summer, the absolute find.”

Hull turns 23 next month so is no longer eligible to be one of the under-21 players who can be selected without being included on the EFL squad list.