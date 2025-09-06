Rotherham United summer signing Marvin Kaleta. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United new boy Marvin Kaleta came through today's clash with Exeter City unscathed, boss Matt Hamshaw has revealed.

The news will come as a relief to supporters, some of whom feared the wing-back had joined Kion Etete and Denzel Hall on this afternoon’s Millers' casualty list when he walked gingerly out of League One proceedings at AESSEAL New York Stadium during the second half.

The 20-year-old's issue in the 1-0 League One victory was only tiredness. “He was just a bit fatigued,” his manager said.

Despite not yet being fully fit, Kaleta has made an impressive start to his career in S60 after moving on a free transfer from Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer.

“We're trying to get him up to speed,” Hamshaw said. “I've said it in numerous interviews, it's difficult. We have to push him as hard as we can to get him match-fit, but at the same time we can't push him too far.”

The youngster arrived towards the end of pre-season and has been playing catch-up in terms of his conditioning because his top-flight side had reported back from their off-season break a fortnight later than the Rotherham squad.

“He's come straight up to men's football,” Hamshaw said. “He knows he hasn't done the required fitness work because of how late he came back with Wolves.”

The player has caught the eye with his speed, directness and ability to beat a man and there should be much more to come from him in a Millers shirt.

He was substituted in the 84th minute when a foray down the right flank as he attacked the North Stand saw him run out of fuel.

"We kept him on probably for a little bit longer than we wanted to,” Hamshaw said. “He made that run. That's what we want more of from him, that's what he's good at.”

The boss is tipping Kaleta to realise his full potential once he learns to believe in himself more.

“I think he's been a player who's probably lacked a bit of confidence because of his (shortage of) fitness,” Hamshaw said. “I know he shouldn't, but he has. He's probably questioned himself.

“It would have been easy for me to leave him out of the team today, but I just felt that he could get us up the pitch. I think you saw in certain areas his pace and his dynamism.

“Once he gets that confidence and that final bit into his game, he'll be really dangerous.”

Meanwhile, centre-half Thomas Holmes, who won the Man-of-the-Match award for a superb debut, was seen rubbing his hamstring after the final whistle, but there was no post-match suggestion from Hamshaw of an injury to the deadline-day signing.