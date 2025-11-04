Rotherham United hitman Sam Nombe. Picture: Jim Brailsford

GOAL-getter Nombe has wasted no time in recapturing his prolific form for Rotherham since his return from injury ... and now he's focusing on hitting the target even more often.

Heading into tonight's League One clash with Burton Albion, the 27-year-old has struck twice in four outings – only one of which was a start.

He'd been manager Matt Hamshaw's main man before tearing a hamstring in early August and has already assumed that mantle again.

“It's always good to score,” the speedy attacker said. “That's, obviously, my role, that's what I'm put on the pitch to do. I'm glad I found my footing early. Sometimes it can take a while to get that goal again. Hopefully I can carry on scoring now.”

Nombe was out for two months and his comeback coincided with the Millers going through October unbeaten and leaving the drop zone behind.

Hamshaw's reset of the club gathered pace during the month and the player can sense the mood of optimism in the camp.

“The atmosphere in the dressing room is good,” he said. “We're building good habits, it's about building that mentality of winning. In some games we haven't played our best, but we've still managed to get results. It's what you need to climb the table.

“That feeling of winning is massive. It gives a lot of boys confidence, a better feeling about themselves and more belief. If you're winning, you try things. If you're not confident, you take less risks and play more safe.

“It's about adding as many wins as we can and getting up the league so we can give ourselves the best chance to fight for the top spots.”

Nombe bagged five goals in eight outings at the back end of last season following Hamshaw's March arrival. This term, after his goal last weekend against Swindon Town in the FA Cup, the tally is four in six.

“I always want to score,” he said. “I need to be ‘riskier’ and get more shots for myself. I don't think I've had as many shots as I should have. I will get there.

“It's always frustrating when you're injured, but it's just one of those things in football that you have to overcome. I'm glad I'm back and helping out as much as I can. Hopefully I don't get injured again and I carry on working for the team and trying to do my best.

“It's been good. We've been getting results, which is what it's all about. That's what we needed. It's a good run of form we have going and we're just looking to keep going from here.”

Meanwhile, there is one small matter he is seeking to address …

“I need to add some away goals in there,” he said. “I've scored only at home.”