Trialist poised for Rotherham United outing in Scotland
The player, who hasn't been named, has been working out with the Millers during their week-long boot camp in the resort of St Andrews on Scotland's east coast.
“He's a young player,” said Rotherham assistant manager Paul Raynor. “He's fitted in well. We'll have a look how he develops in the next few days.”
That match, which takes place at St Andrews University, comes eight days after the Millers kicked off their summer schedule with a 7-0 triumph over non-league Parkgate at Roundwood.
It will bring a first taste of action for winger Joseph Hungbo who earlier this week became the club's 11th new face as they gear up for League One opening day at Exeter City on August 10.
“He's a very exciting player,” said Raynor of the loan arrival. “He'll certainly get bums off seats. When he gets on the ball, he makes things happen.”
Rotherham continue to work hard behind the scenes on recruitment and there will be more signings before the Grecians clash.
“We're looking forward to seeing where we can take this group and to adding to it as well,” Raynor said.
“The squad is evolving. There'll be additions and we might lose the odd one or two. We know where we want to be at leading up to the game at Exeter.”Cove play in Scottish League One and are expected to give the Millers a meaningful workout.
“This is a step up from the Parkgate friendly when we had the handbrake on a little bit," Raynor said. "Cove Rangers are a good side. They're well coached and they'll be well organised. We're looking forward to it.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.