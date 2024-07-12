The pitch on which Rotherham United's friendly with Cove Rangers will be played.

ROTHERHAM United will have a trialist in their ranks when they take on Scottish side Cove Rangers in their second pre-season friendly tomorrow afternoon.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The player, who hasn't been named, has been working out with the Millers during their week-long boot camp in the resort of St Andrews on Scotland's east coast.

“He's a young player,” said Rotherham assistant manager Paul Raynor. “He's fitted in well. We'll have a look how he develops in the next few days.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That match, which takes place at St Andrews University, comes eight days after the Millers kicked off their summer schedule with a 7-0 triumph over non-league Parkgate at Roundwood.

The pitch on which Rotherham United's friendly with Cove Rangers will be played.

It will bring a first taste of action for winger Joseph Hungbo who earlier this week became the club's 11th new face as they gear up for League One opening day at Exeter City on August 10.

“He's a very exciting player,” said Raynor of the loan arrival. “He'll certainly get bums off seats. When he gets on the ball, he makes things happen.”

Rotherham continue to work hard behind the scenes on recruitment and there will be more signings before the Grecians clash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We're looking forward to seeing where we can take this group and to adding to it as well,” Raynor said.

“The squad is evolving. There'll be additions and we might lose the odd one or two. We know where we want to be at leading up to the game at Exeter.”Cove play in Scottish League One and are expected to give the Millers a meaningful workout.

“This is a step up from the Parkgate friendly when we had the handbrake on a little bit," Raynor said. "Cove Rangers are a good side. They're well coached and they'll be well organised. We're looking forward to it.”