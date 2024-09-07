Rotherham Unites manager Steve Evans at Charlton Athletic today. Picture: Jim Brailsford

BOSS Steve Evans has set his Rotherham United squad a play-off challenge after witnessing further evidence of their progress in today's 1-1 draw with high-flying Charlton Athletic.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Millers endured a frustrating start to their League One campaign as they took only one point from their opening three games despite leading the division for goal attempts.

However, they followed up last weekend's triumph over Huddersfield Town by coming close to victory number two at the Valley against a side in fifth spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evans is targeting home wins in the next two matches, against Burton Albion and Birmingham City, and a surge into the top six for his 15th-placed side.

“We've come to a difficult place and drawn,” he said. “Let's win next week and bounce ourselves near to the play-offs, with the Birmingham game to come and for us to then be in the play-offs. That's the prize.”

The manager, who has rebuilt Rotherham by making 14 summer signings since his April appointment, saw Liam Kelly give the visitors a 58th-minute lead with a stunning long-range strike only for the Addicks to equalise 14 minutes later with a goal of equal quality from substitute Chuks Aneke.

The Millers, with six of their new boys starting and three coming off the bench, had more goal attempts than the home team and more efforts on target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a good Charlton side,” Evans said. “They've got huge investment. We've got good investment too, we've never hidden that.

“We've come here and set up in a certain way. Charlton, I'm sure, will say we're the best team they've seen here.

“Over the course of the season, we will improve. We're the new guys on the block, we're the new project with new players. How many new players are in that side today? Seven, eight, nine?

“We go away from here and are we pleased? No, because we haven't won the match. But we can say we're moving in the right direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We've won and drawn in our last two games and next we have a game at New York Stadium. That gives us something to work hard in training for.”

Rotherham, for whom right-back Joe Rafferty made a welcome return from injury, ended Charlton's 100 per cent home league record.

Addicks boss Nathan Jones said: “There is a tinge of disappointment. Everything was a restart, so it was difficult to create a really good fluency in the game. We tried to do that but we didn’t show enough composure

“It is a really hard-fought point. We showed good character to come back from conceding.

“Look, the only time we look like conceding this season is when someone shoots from 30 yards. Apart from that, we’re as good a side as there is at nullifying an attack.”