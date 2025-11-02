Rotherham United defender Joe Rafferty. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United are hoping to welcome back a trio of missing men when they seek to gatecrash League One's top ten next week.

The Millers will complete an amazing five-week rise from the drop zone if they see off Burton Albion at AESSEAL New York Stadium on Tuesday.

Injuries have hit their camp again and 14 men were on the casualty list by the time their six-match unbeaten run came to an end at the hands of League Two Swindon Town in the FA Cup yesterday.

However, they could be boosted for the visit of the Brewers by the return of three senior players.

Defender Joe Rafferty and midfield duo Josh Benson and Kian Spence are all on course to make the matchday 18 after sitting out the 2-1 loss against the Robins.

“Raf's okay and should be back,“ confirmed manager Matt Hamshaw in the wake of the first-round tie.

“Kian felt his groin after Barnsley (1-0 win a week earlier). It was just a case of taking no risks today. He should be back on Tuesday as well.

“Hopefully Josh is another one who will be okay. It's just a tight quad.”

Rotherham began October next to bottom in the table but a draw and three wins have lifted them to 15th spot and they will make more significant progress if they prevail against 20th-placed Burton.

The availability of Rafferty – who can play as a right-back or right-sided centre-half – is particularly opportune as the Millers have a real shortage of centre-backs, with Zak Jules, Jamal Baptiste, Thomas Holmes, Lenny Agbaire all unavailable yesterday and Hamish Douglas (quad) and Reece James (sore ribs) were forced off in the second half.