Dan Gore on his Rotherham United debut at Birmingham City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

YOUNG loanee Dan Gore has bid a temporary farewell to Rotherham United and headed back to Manchester United to undergo his rehabilitation from injury.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfield prospect is out of action with a hairline fracture to a bone in his foot and will take advantage of the superior medical provision at his Premier League parent club.

“I think that four full-time doctors and eight physios tells you where he should be!” said Steve Evans, manager of the League One Millers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We've done that with other loan players in the past. Their progress is quicker because they have more medical back-up on hand. He's in a good place there.”

Dan Gore on his Rotherham United debut at Birmingham City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Evans believes the 20-year-old, who impressed on his only outing at Birmingham City on February 1, sustained the issue in training at Rotherham's Roundwood complex and that the symptoms took a while to manifest.

That led to the 20-year-old going back to his hotel the day before the February 8 clash with Shrewsbury Town thinking he was in the team and then having to pull out on the morning of the game.

“The medical people say you can have a delayed reaction to it,” Evans said. “It's unusual for that to happen but it can happen. We have to accept that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The England youth international is expected to be sidelined for around a month and is desperate to ignite his senior career and quieten the doubters who have questioned his appetite after a previous loan spell at Port Vale ended after one game because of a quad problem.

The plan is for him to return to AESSEAL New York Stadium as soon as he is fit again.

“I saw how much the kid was hurting when he heard he was going to be out for that four-week period or so,” Evans said.

“The reaction was genuine, he wants to play. I'm an experienced manager. You get a gut feeling about these things.

“He's at the stage where – in the words of the coaching staff at Manchester United – he needs to be playing.”