Kane Richardson in action for Rotherham United against Parkgate. Picture: Kerrie Beddows

MANAGER Matt Hamshaw singled out two young players for praise following Rotherham United's victory in their first outing of the summer.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The League One Millers triumphed 3-0 in a friendly with non-league neighbours Parkgate FC on Friday night before flying to Portugal the following day for a week-long training camp in Portugal.

Kane Richardson sparked plenty of attacks in the first half in a left-flank role and fellow first-year professional James Clarke, a powerful presence in midfield, stood out after the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“James has got a bit about him,” said Hamshaw. “Kane did well. I know he put a couple of crosses over the bar but he was taking his full-back on and that's what I'm after. I won't be moaning at him.”

Both 18-year-olds are part of the group being put through three sessions a day on the Algarve as the pre-season demands on the squad intensify.

Hamshaw put his players through an arduous first week after they reported back on June 26 and things are getting even tougher in the Portuguese sun.

“They're being pushed and their bodies haven't broken yet,” said the boss after goals from Josh Benson and Joe Powell, 2, had sealed the win over Parkgate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We're not looking to break them, obviously. The fact that they've got through the workload is another tick. We'll up the ante again next week.”

Hamshaw set out his aims for the boot camp, saying: "Team bonding, for one. Also, without sounding too ‘coachy’, I want to cover all four corners of the technical, tactical, psychological and social side of things.

“I want to make sure we come away fitter and more organised, better in and out of possession and with the group being tighter.”

The Millers have made only two signings so far and Hamshaw is keen to see more bodies come through the door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two trialists – one of whom is former Burnley and Barnsley midfield man Benson – are in Portugal trying to earn deals and, separate to that, the club are hoping two announce a new arrival next week.

Rotherham had to field a number of academy teenagers against Parkgate because of their lack of senior options, a situation Hamshaw and head of football recruitment Rob Scott are seeking to remedy.

“We're a long way off a full quota of players,” the manager acknowledged.