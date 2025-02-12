Rotherham United loanee Dan Gore during his sole outing, at Birmingham City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United new boy Dan Gore has been ruled out of action after making only one appearance in his loan spell at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Manchester United youngster was seeing a specialist yesterday about the foot issue that Millers manager Steve Evans says will sideline him for at least "a few weeks".

Another player, centre-half Sean Raggett, was due to see a consultant today after going down with yet another knee complaint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evans described Gore, whose sole outing came at Birmingham City on February 1, as "devastated".

The 20-year-old midfielder has been due to start last weekend's League One home match with Shrewsbury Town before a foot issue flared up on the eve of the contest.

Speaking to the Advertiser after last night's 0-0 draw at Blackpool, Evans told the Advertiser: "The kid's devastated. He's such a talent.

"I had a beer with some of the Birmingham staff after the game at St Andrew's and the only player they spoke about was Dan. It's his little one-twos, his give-and-goes, that little bit of class.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We'll miss him over the next few weeks but he'll still be a part of it if we get him back fit."

The boss outlined the sequence of events that saw the 20-year-old become unavailable so soon after his January switch to South Yorkshire.

"I was frustrated at the weekend," he said. "We'd worked on the team for two days before Shrewsbury and it changed at 9am on Saturday morning.

"The kid trained really well and didn't feel a thing. He was going to play a big part for us and then, after he'd gone home, he spoke to the head of medical and said he was feeling his foot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That was at about 6.30/7 o'clock on Friday evening. Quite rightly, he gets medication prescribed, it gets delivered to him and he takes it. But he wakes up in the morning and his foot is more sore.

"That's why he's seeing someone. Nobody is more devastated than me. I worked really hard to get him here. He had three clubs above us in League One who wanted but he chose us because of the football I convinced him he would get."

Gore has suffered horrendous luck with loans. A year ago, he went to Port Vale but was taken off in the 54th minute of his first game and never appeared again before heading back to his parent club with an injury.

Raggett, meanwhile, has played only 11 times since his summer move from Portsmouth because of a series of knee problems. His date with a specialist will determine how long he will be out for.