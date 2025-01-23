Rotherham United goalkeeper Dillon Phillips. Picture Jim Brailsford

HE started the season in the side but then lost his place.

Dillon Phillips could have been forgiven for thinking that another season in his career might be going to waste.

Now the 29-year-old is making the goalkeeper's jersey at Rotherham United his own.

The clash with one of his former clubs, Charlton Athletic, last weekend saw him wear it for the tenth League One match in succession and he is finally putting his toughest spell in professional football behind him.

Game 11 will come at Burton Albion on Saturday.

A move to Cardiff City didn't work out and a lost season on loan in Belgium followed before he suffered on the Millers bench during last season's Championship relegation misery.

That's why he's relishing being a regular starter after winning the battle with close pal Cameron Dawson to earn manager Steve Evans' first-team vote.

“It's been a difficult couple of years for me,” said the man who has played in the second tier for Charlton, Cardiff and Rotherham. “I'm back to hopefully doing what I know I can do.

“There might have been some doubts from other people but I know I'm good enough to play at the level – and, I like to think, even at the level above.

“I just need to continue what I'm doing and keep working hard. It's been good because the games have come thick and fast and you get into a really good swing of things.”

Phillips' shot-stopping has been a key part in Rotherham's revival. The opposition have drawn blanks in three of his last ten outings and no side other than the Addicks have managed to score more than once against him.

“Clean sheets! That's not like me, is it?” he grinned. “I feel that I'm performing okay so I'm happy.

“The last few weeks have been an improvement on what had gone before. Hopefully we can have a really positive second half of the season.”

Saturday's triumph over Charlton saw the Millers stretch their unbeaten run to six matches and the mood among fans has noticeably lifted.

AESSEAL New York Stadium is beginning to rediscover its buzz and the away followings since the turn of the year at Lincoln City, Huddersfield Town and Chesterfield have warmly embraced the upturn in results and displays.

“We've given supporters something to cheer about,” Phillips said. “Let's hope it continues and they can get behind us as much as possible. Obviously, it does help. They've had lots of disappointments in the last 18 months.”

Evans has made only one change – enforced by an injury to Sam Nombe – in the last four league fixtures as his side have adapted so well to their new 4-1-3-2 formation.

“It's nice when you have a little bit of consistency in team selection, especially as a goalkeeper,” Phillips said. “It's good to be familiar with what's in front of you.

“It would be good to make New York a fortress and make it difficult for teams to come here and pick up points.”

The recent upturn has prompted people to wonder what might be possible between now and May.

“It's important not to look too far ahead,” the keeper said. “We just need to take things game by game. We're not where we want to be.

“We've just needed time to click. It's a tough league. The top teams can beat the bottom teams and the bottom ones can beat the top ones.

“It's been a difficult first half of the season but let's hope that this new-year run is the start of something good.”