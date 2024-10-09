Rotherham United midfield man Hakeem Odoffin. Picture: Jim Brailsford

HAKEEM Odoffon has ducked questions about the prospect of him signing a new Rotherham United contract and extending his stay at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The midfielder is in the fourth and final year of his deal and manager Steve Evans has said that the club intend to offer him fresh terms before the January transfer window.

However, the 26-year-old deflected the conversation away from the issue when the Advertiser quizzed him about it after he'd scored the winning goal in last Saturday's 2-1 League One victory over Reading.

“My thoughts are on Newcastle on Tuesday (Bristol Street Motors Trophy) and then a game next Saturday at Peterborough,” he said.

“I'm just focused on the games. Contracts ... that plays itself out. I feel my job is to perform on the pitch and that's where my mindset is.”

Odoffin has become an important figure for Rotherham since he was signed during Paul Warne's managerial tenure from Scottish team Hamilton Academical in the summer of 2021.

He struggled for game-time in his first season as the Millers won promotion from the third tier but then established himself in the Championship sides of Matt Taylor and Leam Richardson.

This term, under Evans, he has started every league match for which he has been available.

The Advertiser asked him: “Will you welcome the chance to talk and will you give any offer serious consideration?”

He replied: “I will give consideration to the fact that we have a game on Tuesday and I need to prepare for that. I need to make sure that I'm training well and everything else will come to fruition.

“That really is where my mind's at. I'm not thinking about contracts day to day. All that kind of stuff will just sort itself out.”

Evans has previously said that the club hope to wrap up negotiations before the end of the year but has put no definite time frame on negotiations.

He gave the following reason for an offer not already having been put on the table: “I've said it to Hakeem and I've said it publicly, we need to win some games for people above me in this club to be comfortable about talking about new deals. We haven't won enough games.”

He went on to add about Rotherham's new-year intentions: “Our plans for January are well afoot. That includes ins and outs.

“It's only preferences at this stage. There's a lot of football to be played between now and the opening of the transfer window.”