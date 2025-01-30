Striker target wants to come to Rotherham United ... but it's complicated
The boss says that the Millers have been informed by the parent club that AESSEAL New York Stadium is the preferred destination for the player.
However, FIFA regulations that govern loan moves may end up scuppering the deal.
There was contact between the two clubs this morning, Evans told the Advertiser.
“They've been respectful of us and of their boy,” the boss said. “They are subject to international rules and they're allowed to send out only so many people on loan. We're top of their list with this particular boy.”
Clubs can loan out a maximum of six players in a single season and it may be that that figure is reached before Rotherham's target enters the equation.
Evans says the team, who were in Champions League action this week, could decide to let more senior men leave first.
“They're considering the options they have concerning different players,” the manager said. “I'm confident enough to say that if the lad does go out he will come here.”
Rotherham, who are closing in on a loan midfielder, will turn to other attacking targets if they have to.
Meanwhile, left-back Cohen Bramall is expected to be sold to Championship Portsmouth before the window closes on Monday night.
Evans has talked of two more likely arrivals – and a maximum of three – but a replacement for the 28-year-old isn't among them as centre-half Zak Jules and loan midfielder Louie Sibley offer cover for Reece James in that role.
