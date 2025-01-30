Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United are in pole position to land the young striker they have been pursuing during the January transfer window, manager Steve Evans has revealed.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The boss says that the Millers have been informed by the parent club that AESSEAL New York Stadium is the preferred destination for the player.

However, FIFA regulations that govern loan moves may end up scuppering the deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was contact between the two clubs this morning, Evans told the Advertiser.

Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“They've been respectful of us and of their boy,” the boss said. “They are subject to international rules and they're allowed to send out only so many people on loan. We're top of their list with this particular boy.”

Clubs can loan out a maximum of six players in a single season and it may be that that figure is reached before Rotherham's target enters the equation.

Evans says the team, who were in Champions League action this week, could decide to let more senior men leave first.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They're considering the options they have concerning different players,” the manager said. “I'm confident enough to say that if the lad does go out he will come here.”

Rotherham, who are closing in on a loan midfielder, will turn to other attacking targets if they have to.

Meanwhile, left-back Cohen Bramall is expected to be sold to Championship Portsmouth before the window closes on Monday night.

Evans has talked of two more likely arrivals – and a maximum of three – but a replacement for the 28-year-old isn't among them as centre-half Zak Jules and loan midfielder Louie Sibley offer cover for Reece James in that role.