Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

STEVE Evans has ruled himself out of the running for the Bolton Wanderers hot-seat, saying he owes it to chairman Tony Stewart to remain as manager of Rotherham United.

The Scot was backed by his employer during a tough time for the Millers before the new year and says he was lucky to keep his job.

That means he isn't planning on going anywhere, despite reports suggesting fellow League One side Bolton have him on their list of potential candidates following the departure of Ian Evatt earlier this week.

“My only task is making Rotherham United better,” Evans said this morning. “I was very fortunate that my chairman and vice-chairman stood shoulder to shoulder with me in a little spell that was difficult for everyone.

“They showed me tremendous loyalty and the least I can do is return that loyalty.”

Wanderers are dear to Evans' heart as he began his career as player there and says he still has friends at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

“I've not had any contact from Bolton,” he said. “I got a call from the people who look after me on the business side just to see if there would be any interest on my behalf.

“I love that club. I started there as an apprentice looking after the Sam Allardyces, Frank Worthingtons and Peter Reids. I've got a lot of affinity with the club.

“Every time I go there I see people who I remember and who remember me. It's a brilliant club. I know one of two of the senior people there as well.”

Thirteenth-placed Rotherham have put their early-season struggles behind them and head to Burton Albion tomorrow seeking to extend their unbeaten run to seven matches and close in on the top 10.