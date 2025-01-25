Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MANAGER Steve Evans accused his Rotherham United side of under-estimating Burton Albion after watching his side surrender their unbeaten 2025 record to the League One strugglers.

The Millers had headed to the Pirelli Stadium this afternoon seeking a victory that could have lifted them into the top half of the table and would have extended their run without defeat to seven games.

Instead, they were humbled 4-2 by opponents who had kicked off the match in bottom spot.

Backed by a large away following, Evans' men went in front in just one minute and 47 seconds through a strike by debutant Louie Sibley before being hit by a four-goal blast from the home side.

“We were the best team for about two and a half minutes,” the boss said. “Then we were second to too many balls. The intensity was down, the energy was down.”

The insipid manner of the defeat was in stark contrast to the crushing victories over Bolton Wanderers and Charlton Athletic in Rotherham's previous two league fixtures.

“I think Donald Duck can get up for Bolton and Charlton,” Evans said. "I think the players have taken Burton lightly. That's the debrief in the dressing room.

“We got a fantastic start but from there on in we lost too many balls in the middle of the park. Our passing was poor, our movement was poor, our ability to win headers wasn't there. In both boxes, it wasn't good.”

The Scot says he had witnessed what Burton capable of after driving to the north west last Tuesday night and watching them triumph 2-1 over Wigan Athletic to record their first win under new manager Gary Bowyer.

“They showed intensity and effort then and they showed it again today,” he said. “We were well beaten.”

Burton took control of the contest with goals from Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, 2, Ryan Sweeney and JJ McKiernan and Andre Green's 60th-minute header proved to be no more than a consolation for the visitors.

Rotherham have the chance to try to get back on track on Tuesday evening at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

“We have to learn from this and get ready for Cambridge United,” Evans said.

Burton boss Gary Bowyer saluted the impact of new signing Bodvarsson, a striker with 67 Iceland caps, who has hit the target three times in his first three games since his switch from Wrexham.

“I can’t praise him enough, the impact he has had,” the manager said.

“He’s had a wonderful career and our players look at him and realise what a wonderful pro he is. They have tapped into him and then he has gone out and delivered. It is fantastic centre-forward play, the way he gets hold of the ball and plays.”