Rotherham United defender Zak Jules. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United are waiting on scan results that will tell them how long they will be without centre-half pair Zak Jules and Jamal Baptiste in their bid to keep climbing the League One table.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Millers are at home to Burton Albion on Tuesday and will jump from 15th spot into the top ten if they can see off the Brewers and rack up a fourth straight third-tier victory.

However, they are in the grip of a new injury crisis and Jules and Baptiste – who have become first-choice picks in recent weeks – were among a double-figure number of absentees who sat out today's FA Cup loss against Swindon Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hamshaw was uncharacteristically evasive when the Advertiser asked him about the duo and the conversation about Jules went like this:

Advertiser: “How is Zak?”

MH: “We awaiting his scan results.”

Advertiser: “On what?”

MH: “An injury.”

Advertiser: “You're not saying what it is?”

MH: “No.”

Advertiser: “Any chance he'll be available for Tuesday?”

MH: “I don't know.”

The boss confirmed that Baptiste had also undergone a scan on a unspecified issue.

Both players featured in last weekend’s derby victory over Barnsley and Baptiste was also in the side for the Tuesday triumph over Manchester City Under-21s in the Vertu Trophy.

Rotherham were racked by injuries early in the campaign but the return of key men sparked a huge upturn in results and the Millers went through all of October unbeaten.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the casualty count is rising again and threatening to stall their momentum

“We'll wait and see what the scans come back with,"”Hamshaw said. “I've not been very lucky so far with the scans we've had, so I'm not too optimistic.

"”t's just frustrating, because I've been banging the drum about getting everybody back fit. If we do lose players again for a period of time, it's going to be hugely disappointing, because I feel we've been showing signs of the team that we can be.

“We didn't do that today, but we have done over the previous six games.”

Rotherham had no recognised senior centre-half available for this afternoon’s first-round tie against the Robins, with Sean Raggett, Lenny Agbaire and Thomas Holmes all also out of the picture.