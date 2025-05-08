Rotherham United centre-half Hakeem Odoffin. Picture: Jim Brailsford

HAKEEM Odoffin spotted the managerial promise of Rotherham United's new boss nearly four years before the local lad stepped into the hot-seat at the club he's supported since childhood.

Matt Hamshaw was already in place at AESSEAL New York Stadium as a coach when Odoffin arrived from Hamilton Academical back in August 2021.

The signing quickly realised that he was working with a man who was prepared to do whatever he could to help players realise their full potential.

“He was always somebody, as a coach, that the boys could talk to,” Odoffin said. “If anyone wanted to do extras, he was always there and willing to work with you.

Rotherham United boss Hakeem Odoffin. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“He’s been the same since coming back. He works with players on little bits from games on the training pitch.”

The pair spent more than a season together before Hamshaw headed to Derby County in October 2022 as then-manager Paul Warne and his backroom staff left the Millers for a new challenge.

Hamshaw is close to Warne but isn't a clone of the former New York boss.

“The gaffer has his own ethos and ideas, he’s his own man and his own coach,” Odoffin said. “He’s just been himself and done everything with enthusiasm and excitement. The boys have felt that and taken a liking to him.

“He's been able to foster a togetherness and get everyone on the same page in such a short space of time.

“With the amount of games we’ve had, there hasn’t been as much time on the training pitch as he would have probably wanted, but he’s still been able to have an influence on all of us and implement what he wants, which is credit to him.”

Hamshaw grew up in Rawmarsh and used to be taken to matches as a youngster by his dad, Phil.

It was a proud day for him when he was appointed permanent boss three weeks ago after initially accepting the post only until the end of the season.

His squad shared in his pleasure, with Odoffin saying: "The reaction from the players was very positive.

“We know how much he cares about this club, being a Rotherham lad. He has a love for the Millers and the game.”