Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

​ROTHERHAM United are set to have a blank weekend when the next international break comes around ... and that's just fine with manager Steve Evans.

The Millers are scheduled to face Bolton Wanderers in a League One clash at AESSEAL New York Stadium on Saturday November 16.

However, they have already had advance warning that the encounter is almost certain to be postponed because of call-ups in the visitors' camp.

That will work to Rotherham’s advantage as it will give them added time to work on the recoveries of their injured players and get them closer to comebacks without them missing another fixture.

“The indications from Bolton are that the game will be off,” Evans said.

As the away team, Wanderers must give the Millers seven working days' notice of a postponement.

Clubs can request a game be called off when three or more of their players are absent because of international duty.

Bolton men likely to be summoned by their countries are Josh Sheehan (Wales), Eoin Toal, Luke Southwood and Dion Charles (Northern Ireland), Szabi Schon (Hungary) and Chris Forino (St Lucia).

Evans said: “If we're off, that's good for us. We should come through that little break with some big players coming out of the treatment room and being available for selection.

“If it's on, we'll do battle here with big Evo (Bolton boss Ian Evatt) and his gang.”

The Trotters have picked up after a poor start to the season and are now closing in on a play-off spot after four wins and a draw in their last six third-tier outings.

So far this season Rotherham have played in the international breaks.

They drew 1-1 at Charlton Athletic on September 7 and then shared the spoils in a 3-3 thriller at Peterborough United on October 12.