Rotherham United manager Steve Evans delivers a recruitment update
The League One Millers yesterday headed to the Pirelli Stadium with their first January recruit, Louie Sibley in their ranks, and seeking to extend their unbeaten run to seven games.
However, they failed in their bid to move into the top half of the table as they played poorly and suffered a shock 4-2 loss against opponents who had kicked off in bottom spot.
Speaking minutes after the final whistle, the manager hinted that there would be personal contact with a target today.
“It's evident that we need to do one or two more bits of business,” he said. “We're trying really hard. We get fantastic support from our chairman and board. I'm sure we'll add to the group.”
Sibley put the Millers in front less than two minutes into his debut and Evans said that the work that had gone into brokering a loan deal until the end of the season had been worthwhile.
“Louie, in my opinion, was worth the time and the wait,” he said. “The journeys to go and talk to him were worth it.
“I know for a fact, that is starting again tomorrow.”
The club's recruitment team worked on the Sibley move for around a fortnight and talks had gone on late into Thursday night before the player's Friday arrival.
The Millers have the chance to bounce back on Tuesday night when Cambridge United, who are in the relegation zone, are the visitors to AESSEAL New York Stadium.
When asked if there could be a second incoming in time for that match, Evans replied: “You never know in this game. Louie could have been in at the end of last week, but it dragged a bit because you have to tick a lot of boxes.”
