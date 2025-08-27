Rotherham United youngster James Clarke. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United have yet to decide whether to keep James Clarke in their senior group or let the young prospect go out on loan.

The 18-year-old impressed in summer friendlies and already has an outing in League One as a substitute under his belt in his first season as a pro.

Manager Matt Hamshaw has acknowledged the progress being made by the attacking midfielder, who was an unused substitute in Tuesday's Carabao Cup tie at Barnsley, since he came through the club's junior ranks.

“Yeah, he's done really well,” said the boss who started out as youth coach around a decade ago when his playing career came to an end.

“Clarkey could well go out on loan, he could well stay here. Whichever one we choose will be down to us knowing how to develop players.

“If we send him out on loan, some people might say: ‘Hang on, Matt says he wants to work with young players.’ If he goes out on loan, that's not me not wanting to work with him, it's us taking the next step in his development. I want people to be really clear on that.

“It feels like some people think that unless you're putting players in the first team every week you're not developing them. That's not the case.”

If there is a temporary exit, the likely destination for Clarke is a non-league side, which means a deal could be struck after the close of the transfer window on Monday.

One Millers youngster – and another academy product – who has already gone out on loan is Josh Ayres.

The striker, aged 19, is spending a month with Northern Premier League Premier Division team Cleethorpes Town and the deal may well be extended if it is an initial success.

“It's about playing games,” Hamshaw said. “We can't give him game time. We have players who've come out of the academy who - and I mean this in the nicest possible way - arguably shouldn't be training with the first team.

“They should be in a ‘middle’ (under-23s) group. We don't have the luxury of a middle group. We get them through pre-season and have a look at them.”

Temporary departures into men's football are a big learning experience for emerging talents, some of whom fare better than others.

Ciaran McGuckin, for example, did well at Scarborough Athletic and and Yeovil Town but Ben Wiles – who went on to become a main man in Rotherham's first team and secure a seven-figure move to Huddersfield Town – had a terrible time at Frickley Athletic.

“I see first loans as sometimes a wake-up call for younger players,” Hamshaw said. “They're not used to being outside of a comfortable environment. Some go out and exceed expectations.

“If it's a successful loan, great. We had Wilesy here. His first loan was horrific. However, we saw the bigger picture and look what he's gone to achieve.”