Rotherham United attacker Mallik Wilks against Burton Albion. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Millers writer Paul Davis gives his assessment of League One events at the Pirelli Stadium yesterday.

Dillon Phillips: 6

Made a key save in the first half. Could do nothing with any of the goals. This defeat wasn't on the goalkeeper.

Joe Rafferty: 5

A poor display after a series of excellent ones. Rotherham were exposed down their right, where Rumarn Burrell and Owen Dodgson took full advantage, and the full-back had little protection in front of him.

Hakeem Odoffin: 5

One of many Millers players dipping from recent high standards. Dominated by Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and troubled by Burrell.

Zak Jules: 5

Exactly the same as his partner, Haks. Missed a big chance at 4-2. A goal then would have made things very interesting because there was plenty of time left.

Reece James: 4

Never came to terms with himself, the opposition or the game.

Cameron Humphreys: 4

The contest went on around him. Struggled to get involved, and when was on the ball he was uncharacteristically loose with his distribution.

Alex MacDonald: 4

Love him, love what he's done this month. But this wasn't his day. Rafferty needed more from him.

Louie Sibley: 5

A clinical finish showcased the new boy's quality and there were one or two pleasing touches later on, but he will know he's capable of having much more influence than this. Give him a bit of time.

Joe Powell: 4

Tried too hard against his former club. Was looking for precision in everything he did and trying to force openings that weren't there to be forced.

Mallik Wilks: 5

For every one electrifying moment there were five where he didn't spark.

Andre Green: 6

Another goal (scrappy), another assist (lovely). Not at his best but the attacker did all right.

The subs

Sean Raggett (for MacDonald H-T): 5

Came on with cobwebs so soon after a long injury lay-off and never managed to dust the cobwebs off.

Cohen Bramall (for James H-T): 5

Ran hard and true but produced nothing at the end of it.

Jordan Hugill (for Sibley 88): NA

On too late to have an impact.

Jack Holmes (for Rafferty 88): NA

Ditto Hugiill.

Not used: Cameron Dawson, Liam Kelly, Ben Hatton.

Burton (3-5-2): Max Crocombe 6; Terence Vancooten 7, Ryan Sweeney 8, Jack Armer 7; Udoka Godwin-Malife 6, Charlie Webster 7, Kegs Chauke 7, JJ McKiernan 7 (Mason Bennett 76), Owen Dodgson 9; Jon Dadi Bodvarsson 9 (Billy Bodin 87), Rumarn Burrell 8 (Danilo Orsi 87). Subs not used: Harry Isted, Tomas Kalinauskas, Dylan Williams, Finn Delap.

Goals: Sibley 2, Green 60 (Rotherham); Bodvarsson 8, 41, Sweeney 39, McKiernan 47 (Burton)

Referee: Tom Reeves (Warwickshire)

Attendance: 3,733

Possession: Burton 48 per cent, Millers 52

Goal attempts: Burton 15, Millers 12

On target: Burton 7, Millers 2

Touches in opposition box: Burton 21, Millers 19

Corners: Burton 6, Millers 5