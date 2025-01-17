Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United are expecting answers from transfer targets they are hoping to bring to the club early next week, manager Steve Evans has revealed.

The boss disclosed that the Millers are in talks with "three or four" players and clubs as they seek to strengthen their League One squad this month.

He says he has money to spend and that chairman Tony Stewart is keen for signings to start coming through the door after five departures – two sales, two loanees leaving and an outgoing loan deal.

"When we made some tough decisions in early January to move some players out and send some loans back, you know you're freeing up some funds," Evans said.

"The board have made clear to me that the money that's come in can be used. We're deep in conversations with three or four club clubs about different players.

"Two or three things are edging closer. Are they over the line? No.

"The clubs and players have asked for the weekend. We're at the beck and call of them coming back to us on Monday or Tuesday with a 'yes' or a 'no'. If it's a 'no', we move on to others.

The boss said that Rotherham were expecting an answer from one target last night but he asked for more time to weigh up his options.

Evans met yesterday with Stewart who expressed his desire for the first arrival of the January transfer window at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

"It was an unusual meeting," the Scot sad. "The chairman is getting frustrated that I'm not spending his money! It's not very often he's said that to me! We want around three players in."

No more exits are anticipated, although Evans reiterated that every member of his squad has a price. The Millers are in fine form and head into tomorrow's home clash against Charlton Athletic seeking to extend their unbeaten run to six matches.

They comfortably saw off Bolton Wanderers in the league last Saturday and then triumphed over Chesterfield in a penalty shoot-out in the Vertu Trophy on Tuesday.

A win against the Addicks would push them into the top half of the table and put a disappointing start to their campaign further behind them. Athletic, managed by Nathan Jones, are also going well and have won three and drawn two of their last five third-tier outings.

"Nathan, in his press yesterday, described Charlton as a Championship side," Evans said. "They have players who played in the Premier League last year. It's the end of a big week for us and, for me, it's the biggest hurdle.

"We're nowhere near where we need to be but we're significantly further forward than a couple of months ago.

"We were trying to merge a new group with a group that was disenchanted from previous times. It's taken far too long to get together. But if you've got the right ingredients it does come together. We're demonstrating that on the pitch."