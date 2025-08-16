Rotherham United boss Matt Hamshaw watches proceedings at Cardiff City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MANAGER Matt Hamshaw issued an apology to travelling supporters after Rotherham United were humbled in their League One clash at Cardiff City this afternoon.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Millers were taken apart by the home side, managing only one effort on goal and recording possession stats of 24.5 per cent.

Following a 3-0 reverse that dropped the visitors to 18th place in the table, Hamshaw said he shared the fans' pain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Huge credit to them, it's a long way to come,” the boss of four and a half months said. “I'm well aware that they spend a lot of money. They've all been amazing with me.

“I understand their frustration. Trust me, I'm as frustrated as they are tonight. I really appreciate their support. They go up and down the country. I want to say sorry for that second half today.”

Rotherham were 1-0 down at the break, when they lost centre-half Lenny Agbaire to injury, conceded two more goals soon after the interval and barely had a touch of the ball for the rest of the contest.

Their opponents moved up to second spot and have won two and drawn one of their opening three third-tier outings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were far too slick for the injury-hit Millers who are in desperate need of a new striker following the long-term hamstring injury suffered by Sam Nombe.

Hamshaw told supporters to direct any anger at him and spare his team their wrath.

“We need to be much, much better,” he said. “That's on me, not the players, so don't vent at them. If fans feel that I'm a problem, they should vent at me. I'm a big enough boy to accept it.”

Rotherham have a free week following the postponement of next Tuesday's match with Burton Albion and will seek to make amends for the no-show in South Wales at home to Wigan Athletic next Saturday.