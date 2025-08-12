Rotherham United goalkeeper Cameron Dawson.

MATT Hamshaw tipped Cameron Dawson to save two penalties moments before the goalkeeper became the star of Rotherham United's Carabao Cup shoot-out success at Salford City tonight.

The Millers marched into the second round by winning 3-2 on spot-kicks as the shot-stopper duly went on to deny a couple of opponents from 12 yards.

Thirty-year-old Dawson has had an amazing record on penalties throughout his career and he estimates that his success rate surpasses the 50 per cent mark.

Hamshaw said: “I said to the lads when we were in the huddle before the shoot-out: ‘He'll save a couple.’ He's a good keeper. I was confident he would step up. I'm glad he's in our corner.”

The tie at the Peninsula Stadium finished 0-0 in regulation time and went straight to penalties.

Dawson saved from Tom Edwards and Jorge Grant while local lad Kelly Nmai missed fir the home side.

Rotherham's scorers were Joe Powell, Jack Holmes and Denzel Hall and Dan Gore was the only off-target Miller.

Dawson's first stop, on Edwards' fiercely-struck attempt, was superb, and the keeper grinned: “It felt like I nearly dislocated my shoulder.”

The visitors generally had the better of proceedings during the contest and could have wrapped up victory without the need for a shoot-out. Jordan Hugill, Reece James, Jack Holmes, who hit a post, Ar'Jany Martha, Powell and James Clarke all went close to scoring.

“I thought we started off the game really positively without any end product,” Hamshaw said.

“For a period before half-time, Salford were the better team. We needed to up the ante a bit in the second half. We were too one-paced and there wasn't enough tempo in our work.

“As the game then progressed, it went end to end. I thought that, physically, we looked a lot fitter than them. We had some good opportunities towards the end of the game.”

Hugill has suddenly become an important player for the club now that hitman Sam Nombe is facing a long spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

Hamshaw praised the contribution of the centre-forward who was taken off in the 62nd minute to protect him for this Saturday's League One trip to Cardiff City.

“I thought that Jordan led the line really, really well, probably with not a lot of support,” the boss said. “He would have loved to have been on the pitch in the last 20 minutes when all those balls were flying across the box.”

Salford (4-3-3): Mark Howard; Ros Longelo (Ruben Butt 79), Tom Edwards, Ade Oluwo (Ollie Turton H-T), Luke Garbutt; Kallum Cesay, Josh Austerfield, Ben Woodburn; Kyrell Malcolm (Harry Showman), Jay Bird (Kelly Nmai 69), Kadeem Harris (Jorge Grant 69). Subs not used: Matty Young, Loick Ayina, Jai Curran-Nicholls, Jacob Lara.

Rotherham (4-5-1): Cameron Dawson; Joe Rafferty (Denzel Hall 62), Lenny Agbaire, Zak Jules, Reece James; Ciaran McGuckin (Jack Holmes 62), Shaun McWilliams (Dan Gore 62), Dru Yearwood, Joe Powell, Ar'jany Martha (James Clarke 90+3); Jordan Hugill (Marvin Kaleta 62). Subs not used: Ted Cann, Sean Raggett, Kane Richardson, Josh Ayres.

Shoot-out: Salford – Edwards, save. Millers – Powell, goal. Salford – Garbutt, goal. Millers – Holmes, goal. Salford – Woodburn, goal. Millers – Gore, miss. Salford – Grant, save. Millers – Hall, goal. Salford – Nmai, miss.