MATT Hamshaw bemoaned his side's lack of a cutting edge after watching Rotherham United launch their Vertu Trophy campaign in losing fashion tonight.

The Millers played the entire second half of the group-stage clash against a Bolton Wanderers team down to ten men but couldn't find a way to fight back from a 1-0 first-half deficit.

With some players being rested and some others injured, the manager went with Jordan Hugill and Ciaran McGuckin as his front two and selected Jack Holmes and Marvin Kaleta out wide.

“I thought we did reasonably well in the first half,” he said. “In the second half, we went to a back four and tried to put our wingers higher up. We just didn't have enough quality in that final third.

“I just felt that we didn't threaten enough. We were a bit pedestrian in some of our play, a little bit too slow. When you play against ten men, you have to shift the ball quicker. We didn't have enough runs in behind their backline.”

McGuckin was the pick of the attacking quartet, with Hugill and Holmes making little impact and Kaleta giving his poorest display since his summer arrival.

Rotherham fell behind to an excellent 36th-minute strike from Thierry Gale who was then sent off in first-half stoppage time for a reckless tackle on Joe Rafferty.

Hamshaw saved some of his senior men for this weekend's league contest with Exeter City and included youngsters James Clarke, who made his first start for the club, Kane Richardson in his squad at the Toughsheet Stadium.

He also handed a debut to reserve goalkeeper Ted Cann and played new boy Jamal Baptiste from the kick-off.

The boss had challenged his players to stake a claim to be included this weekend and said that some of them had failed to respond.

“Bolton have got a good squad,” he said. “They scored twice with ten men in the Carabao Cup against Sheffield Wednesday.

“Our squad has been tested tonight. There were a few lads who I'd have liked to bring off a little bit earlier than I did. It's 90 minutes for a few players who needed 90 minutes.

“I asked the players to make a case for selection on Saturday. Some have and some haven't. I expected a little bit more. I thought Ciaran did reasonably well and so did Jamal. He's still getting to know us.

“We were missing all our strikers, really, other than Jordan Hugill.

“There were some positives but some negatives as well. We've lost a game of football and that's something I'm not all right with.”