Rotherham United centre-forward Jordan Hugill. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MANAGER Matt Hamshaw has hit out at Jordan Hugill's detractors, describing the much-maligned striker's contribution to the Rotherham United cause as “fantastic”.

The centre-forward has come in for more than his share of criticism after two poor seasons at AESSEAL New York Stadium, but he has been the only attacker not to succumb to injury this term and played a big part in the Millers' come-from-behind 2-1 win at Northampton Town last Saturday.

“Jordan has been fantastic,” his boss said. “People who criticise him, sometimes I don't get it.”

Had Sam Nombe, Martin Sherif and Kion Etete always been fit, Hugill wouldn't, in all likelihood, have been in Hamshaw's League One starting 11.

However, the 33-year-old – signed during the Championship days of Matt Taylor in January 2023 – has racked up 14 appearances, scored twice and always been available in the 2025/26 campaign.

“He's not an off-the-shoulder striker, he's a targetman striker who needs a bit of support with him, and I've said that all along,” Hamshaw said. “The work he's done for the club and the team and me personally has been outstanding.”

At Sixfields Stadium, Hugill came on at half-time and created the equaliser for Joe Rafferty with a pinpoint header into the defender's path.

Sherif had started up front and was replaced in the 67th minute by Nombe.

“I think you saw against Northampton that once we get a Nombe or a Sherif with Jordan, we just look a different threat,” Hamshaw said.

Meanwhile, the manager praised summer signing Josh Benson whose superb 25-yard free-kick from 25 yards won the match late on against the Cobblers.

The talented midfielder has played in the Premier League with Burnley but a chequered fitness record during four seasons at Barnsley saw his career stall.

Rotherham were prepared to gamble on a one-year deal for the 25-year-old and he has quickly become a popular member of the squad, although an ankle issue had, until recently, prevented him making more of a mark with his new club.

“He's a top lad, a great character,” Hamshaw said. “The lads love him to bits. He's got quality, and he's capable of doing things like that (the free-kick). That's why we signed him.

“People probably looked and said: ‘Oh, it's a risk, he's been injured.’ But I believe in him. I see him every day in training. He wants the ball, he'll take it in tight areas.

“Naively, sometimes he takes it in wrong areas. However, I'd rather have that than somebody who doesn't really want it.

“I thought that him, Kian (Spence), Gorey (Dan Gore) and Powelly (Joe Powell) – who went out to left wing-back in the second half and did a great job – were good together against Northampton.”

Victory saw Rotherham bag their first away points of the season at the sixth attempt and Hamshaw said: “Results always breed confidence, so the win is a big thing.”