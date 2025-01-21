Rotherham United's Hakeem Odoffin. Picture: Jim Brailsford

HAKEEM Odoffin has no bigger admirer than Steve Evans but the Rotherham United future of one of the club's key men is out of the manager's hands.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The player is in the final months of his contract at AESSEAL New York Stadium and his boss would love the 26-year-old to extend his stay in S60.

However, Evans says he is not the person who can make an offer to the former Hamilton Academical man who has been a rock in the Millers' backline in recent weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's a club decision as to where they go with a new deal,” the Scot said.

Rotherham United's Hakeem Odoffin. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“As manager at Rotherham United, you're given final say on ins and outs completely. Our chairman is brilliant with that.

“But in relation to offers of new contracts, that lies with the board and I have to respect that.”

Odoffin arrived at New York as a midfielder in 2021 and his versatility has been a huge asset to the Millers in a three-and-a-half-year spell that has seen him rack up well over 100 appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His centre-half partnership with Zak Jules has been a big factor in the club's new-year upsurge after a frustrating start to the League One campaign.

Talk of new-deal discussions being about to start has circulated for months but nothing has materialised.

The player has repeatedly rejected the opportunity in interviews to say that he would welcome negotiations and the probability is that he will seek a fresh challenge in the summer and depart as a free agent.

This month's transfer window is a final chance for Rotherham to demand a fee for him but Evans doesn't think the former Hamilton Academical man is going anywhere soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

""Unless somebody comes out of the woods with something that's way above what the club value him at then he'll stay,” the boss said.

“He's a great lad to work with. I've never hidden that I'd like that to continue going forward, but we must respect that the club must be allowed to make their decisions within their own timescales.”

Evans believes that the Millers will make an attempt to keep Odoffin before the expiry of his present terms.

“My personal view is that Haks won't be going through to the end of the year (with no offer),” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, a young reserves side today completed their Central League Cup campaign with a 2-0 victory at Salford City.

Goals from Ben Hatton and Dean Gardner were enough to see off the home side who were reduced to 10 men in the second half when they had a player sent off.

Despite the win, the Millers missed out on a semi-final berth, losing out on top spot in their qualifying group to Huddersfield Town.

Their team included three players with first-team experience: Hatton, Harrison Duncan and Kane Richardson.