Rotherham United prospect Lewis Clarke warms up before the Mansfield Town match. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United had to seek out a headteacher's approval before they could include teenage prospect Lewis Clarke on their League One bench.

The 16-year-old centre-half has been winning rave reviews in the Millers' youth ranks and made the senior set-up for the first time yesterday when he was among the substitutes for the 3-3 draw with Mansfield Town at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The talented youngster is still a student in Huddersfield and, to comply with safeguarding guidelines, Rotherham approached his school for consent to name him in their matchday 18.

“We had to ask permission from the principal,” said manager Matt Hamshaw after the Good Friday clash with the Stags. “Lewis is highly thought of in our academy.”

Premier League interest is expected in Clarke who is one of a number of Millers kids catching the eye.

Hamshaw, named as the club's permanent boss this week, was an under-18s coach with Rotherham earlier in his career and is keen to see more young players making the leap into the first-team reckoning.

Also on the bench against Mansfield was 17-year-old midfielder James Clarke while centre-back Harrison Duncan, 16, has been a sub in recent matches under the new manager.

Hamshaw was responsible for bringing through Ben Wiles, now with Huddersfield Town, while striker Josh Kayode is another player to have once been in his care as a junior.

Teenager James Clarke was also a Rotherham United substitute against Mansfield Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“I want the younger players to see what it's like being around the first team and I want them to see there is a pathway,” the boss said. “They have to be good enough. Opportunities will be there for them if they are.”

Nineteen-year-old centre-half Hamish Douglas, who can also operate in midfield, made his second appearance, 10 days after his debut at Bolton Wanderers, when he came on late in the contest with Mansfield.

Duncan missed out because he was with the title-chasing under-18s for a Youth Alliance League fixture at Wrexham.

Meanwhile, young loanee Dan Gore was a spectator at the game against Mansfield and was due to resume training with the Millers this morning.

The Manchester United 20-year-old England youth international suffered a foot injury in early February, only one match into his loan spell, and has just returned to fitness.

He may sit out the Easter Monday trip to Wigan Athletic but, all being well, should be available for next Sunday's match at Stevenage and the season-ending home date with Peterborough United on May 3.

“Monday will probably come too soon, but hopefully you'll see him in the last two games,” Hamshaw said.