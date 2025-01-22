Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

STEVE Evans admits he is lucky to still be in the Rotherham United hot-seat as he leads a revival that could soon see the club climb into the higher reaches of League One.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Millers head to Burton Albion this weekend in high spirits after an unbeaten start to 2025 that has seen them leave their early-season struggles behind them.

They are only a single point away from the top half of the table and one more win could see them jump into the top 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's a far cry from a couple of months ago when the manager was feeling the pressure of a poor run that had left his side close to the relegation places.

Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“I was very, very fortunate at one stage that (chairman) Tony Stewart and his son, Richard (vice-chairman), stood shoulder to shoulder with me and kept believing like I did,” Evans said.

“They weren't shy in telling me that it had to turn.”

A win at drop-zone Burton would give Rotherham three successive league victories for the first time in the 2024/25 campaign.

“We understand that there's a lot of making up to do after a poor start to the season,” Evans said. “We've taken ourselves to a place where we can look at the top half. We're looking for the top 10, to be honest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If we can get into the top 10 and be five or six points off the play-offs as we go into early February, we can give it a go.”

The manager says he never lost faith in the Millers coming good after 14 summer signings marked the beginning of his second stint in charge at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

“I believe,” he said. “The minute I don't believe, I might as well say to Tony Stewart: ‘Someone else can take the job.’

“Even in the dark days when people doubted the dressing room, I retained that belief.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I also had to have a realism and say that what we were producing earlier in the season was far short of what the standard should be at this club.”

The Millers have hit top form in recent weeks, deploying a new 4-1-3-2 formation that has tightened their defence and transformed their attacking threat

A New Year's Day win at Lincoln City was followed by a draw at high-flying Huddersfield Town.

Then came a triumph over Bolton Wanderers, progress in the Vertu Trophy at the expense of Chesterfield and last Saturday's crushing of Charlton Athletic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since we went to Lincoln and were totally dominant, we haven't looked back,” Evans said.

“We went to Huddersfield and should have won. We had the two biggest chances in the game.

“To beat Bolton and Charlton in consecutive league matches is a really tough thing to do.”