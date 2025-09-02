Jordan Hugill in first-half action for Rotherham United at Bolton Wanderers. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“THERE will be a minimum of four minutes of added time.”

You could almost hear the groans echo round the near-empty Toughsheet Stadium.

We'd all had enough by then. I say ‘all’, there wasn't a lot of us.

The 11 men of Rotherham United were still trailing by a goal to the ten men of Bolton Wanderers in the Millers' first of three matches in the group stage of the Vertu Trophy.

They'd gone behind in the 36th minute and now, in the 90th, were still trailing.

A shadow side hadn't shown enough attacking verve to equalise against opposition who'd been a player light since just before the break after Thierry Gale had seen red for going in recklessly on Joe Rafferty.

It was Gale who had put the home team ahead with a flashing run down the left and an equally flashing curling effort into the far corner worthy of that other Thierry who once graced World Cups and the Premier League.

That was a moment of quality in a dour encounter in a much-maligned competition that never shows any real sign of life until the quarter-finals.

Rotherham have now lost their last three matches by a single-goal margin - twice in cup battle, onec in League One - as they embark on their rebuild in the early stages of the new campaign.

Boss Matt Hamshaw, standing pitchside and talking to the media a few minutes after the final whistle had thankfully blown, was already looking ahead to Saturday's far more important third-tier clash with Exeter City.

“We're just lacking numbers because of injuries at the minute,” he said. “We've got good numbers coming back. I'm positive. I was really down in the dumps after Saturday (a 1-0 league loss at Doncaster Rovers) but there's a lot to be encouraged about.

“I've said right from the start, it was always going to be a rocky transition. It's been rockier than I thought it would be. Now we have to turn the positive things into results.”

Bolton also fielded a weaker line-up but it was stronger than the Millers' one. After Jordan Hugill had headed wide for the visitors when he should have done better from Liam Kelly's cross, Wanderers dominated up to the break, deserved their lead and might have added to it through Marcus Forss had it not been for debutant goalkeeper Ted Cann's intervention.

After the interval, Ciaran McGuckin forced a sharp save from Wanderers' Tyler Millers but it took a double stop from Cann on Xavier Simons and Joel Randall to keep the score down.

Rotherham handed game time to a bunch of youngsters, with McGuckin and James Clarke starting and Kane Richardson and Josh Ayres making appearances off the bench.

“Tonight was about me looking at some of the younger lads,” Hamshaw said. “I thought Kane did well. Ciaran did relatively well. James did some things he struggled with a little bit but it's part of his learning curve.”

One-hundred-and thirty-two hardy souls made the trip across the M62 in support of their side and were given little to cheer.

Those last four minutes brought no sights of goal for the Millers, the preceding 90 hadn't brought many of them either.

Bolton (4-2-3-1): Tyler Miller 6; Oliver Smith 5 (Charlie Warren 79), Cyrus Christie 6 (Josh Dacres-Cogley H-T, 6), Chris Forino 8, Richard Taylor 6; Aaron Morley 6, Xavier Simons 6 (Sonny Sharples-Ahmed 79); Marcus Forss 5 (Ethan Erhahon 61, 6), John McAtee 6, Thierry Gale 6; Sam Dalby 6 (Joel Randall 61, 6). Subs not used: Nathan Broome, Ibrahim Cissoko.

Rotherham (3-1-4-2): Ted Cann 7; Joe Rafferty 6, Zak Jules 6, Jamal Baptiste 6 (Joe Powell 62, 6); Liam Kelly 6; Jack Holmes 4 (Kane Richardson 62, 6), Dan Gore 4 (Shaun McWilliams 62, 6), James Clarke 5 (Josh Ayres 88), Marvin Kaleta 5; Ciaran McGuckin 6, Jordan Hugill 3. Subs not used: Cameron Dawson, Harrison Duncan, Dru Yearwood.

Goals: Gale 36 (Bolton)

Sent off: Gale 45+1 (Bolton)

Referee: Andrew Humphries (Northamptonshire)

Attendance: 2,063 (132)