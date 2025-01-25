Mallik Wilks in first-half action for Rotherham United at Burton Albion, Picture: Jim Brailsford

FOR two minutes, everything was perfect for Rotherham United.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Then the Millers went on to collapse at lowly Burton Albion and give up the League One momentum they had spent all month building.

It took only a minute and 47 seconds for debutant Louie Sibley to fire the visitors in front at the Pirelli Stadium and spark wild scenes among the travelling faithful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No-one at that point would have predicted Steve Evans' men being hit by four unanswered Albion goals by the 47th minute.

Mallik Wilks in first-half action for Rotherham United at Burton Albion, Picture: Jim Brailsford

Instead of climbing into the top half of the table, Rotherham remained stuck in 13th spot as their six-match unbeaten run came to an ignominious end.

The Millers got off to that flying start when Sibley swept in Andre Green's cross from the right in front of a packed away end.

Mallik Wilks threatened to double the lead soon afterwards only for his header to go over the bar and the home side took advantage of that let-off with an equaliser in the eighth minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Millers failed to clear their penalty area and January arrival Jon Dadi Bodvarsson found the top corner to score his second goal for his new club.

Burton had kicked off in bottom spot following Cambridge United's win over Mansfield Town earlier in the day but were a match for Rotherham in the opening 20 minutes.

Just before the half-hour mark, Dillon Phillips kept the scoreline level with a good save from Rumarn Burrell following an Albion breakaway led by JJ McKiernan.

The goalkeeper could do nothing in the 39th minute, however, when the Millers allowed Ryan Sweeney a free header at the back post direct from a corner and the centre-half duly nodded Burton in front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worse was to come just two minutes later as Evans' side found themselves further in arrears, Bodvarsson turning the ball home from close range after Phillips had parried a McKiernan effort from Owen Dodgson's cross.

Sibley was the only change to the starting 11 from last week's 4-2 win over Charlton Athletic, with Shaun McWilliams dropping out because of the hamstring injury he suffered in the first half of that game.

Sam Nombe missed out again because of a hamstring issue while fellow striker Jonson Clarke-Harris, who would have been on the bench, was sidelined by a calf problem.

Rotherham made two changes at the break and switched to a 3-5-2 formation in a bid to force their way back into proceedings but Burton needed only 99 seconds to score again through McKiernan's header.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the hour mark, the Millers gave themselves a sliver of hope when Green headed in his second goal in two games, then Zak Jules’ header was too high from Joe Powell's corner as the visitors maintained the pressure for a 15-minute spell.

That proved to be their last real threat on a dismal, dreadful afternoon.

Burton (3-5-2): Max Crocombe; Terence Vancooten, Ryan Sweeney, Jack Armer; Udoka Godwin-Malife, Charlie Webster, Kegs Chauke, JJ McKiernan (Mason Bennett 76), Owen Dodgson; Jon Dadi Bodvarsson (Billy Bodin 87), Rumarn Burrell (Danilo Orsi 87). Subs not used: Harry Isted, Tomas Kalinauskas, Dylan Williams, Finn Delap.

Rotherham (4-1-3-2): Dillon Phillips; Joe Rafferty (Jack Holmes 88), Hakeem Odoffin, Zak Jules, Reece James (Cohen Bramall H-T); Cameron Humphreys; Alex MacDonald (Sean Raggett H-T), Louie Sibley (Jordan Hugill 88), Joe Powell; Mallik Wilks, Andre Green. Subs not used: Cameron Dawson, Liam Kelly, Ben Hatton.

Goals: Sibley 2, Green 60 (Rotherham); Bodvarsson 8, 41, Sweeney 39, McKiernan 47 (Burton)

Referee: Tom Reeves (Warwickshire)

Attendance: 3,733