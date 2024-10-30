Andre Green plays for Rotherham United last season. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ANDRE Green is on the brink of taking a huge step towards a first-team comeback after spending more than a year on the sidelines through injury.

The Rotherham United attacker hasn't played since the early stages of last season when he ruptured his Achilles tendon only ten games into his Millers career.

However, manager Steve Evans expects the 26-year-old to start training with his teammates again in the next few days.

Describing the player as “85 per cent of the way there”, the boss told the Advertiser: “He'll be with the group for the first part of the session, which is the warm-up, the drills, the passing – the easier parts.

“Then the medical staff will blast him to get that last 15 per cent and make sure he's fit enough to come with us completely.”

Green, who joined Rotherham after spending two years with Slovakian club Slovan Bratislava and appearing in the Champions League, has been back on the grass for nearly two months but has been restricted to solo workouts.

A return to the group environment will represent a major breakthrough for the forward whose last action came in a 1-1 draw at Southampton on October 7 2023.

If all goes well, there is a possibility he could be available for selection for the Millers' League One campaign before the turn of the year.

Evans can't wait to have Green among his options and private matches will be arranged to help the former Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday man sharpen up.

“He's going to need some time on the training pitch, he's going to need one or two games at Roundwood,” the manager said. “We could be doing with him. He's a big talent.”

The Millers take on League Two Cheltenham Town in the FA Cup on Saturday at AESSEAL New York Stadium and then head to South Yorkshire neighbours Barnsley the following Friday for a third-tier clash.

After that, they are set for a fortnight off because the scheduled November 16 home contest with Bolton Wanderers is likely to be postponed because of national call-ups in the visitors' camp.

“As we go beyond the international break, Andre playing again gets nearer," Evans said. “I think you're talking weeks now.”