Rotherham United old boy Seb Revan. Picture: Jim Brailsford

A ROTHERHAM United old boy may miss out on a return to AESSEAL New York Stadium tonight when the Millers will seek to leap into League One's top ten.

Youngster Seb Revan had a season-long loan spell in S60 in the 2023/24 Championship relegation season, acquitting himself well over 37 appearances during a testing year for the club.

Now aged 22, he is on loan with this evening's visitors but has been struggling with injury. He is back training yet isn't guaranteed to make the Brewers' matchday 18.

Revan was an Aston Villa player during his time with Rotherham and was later sold to Wrexham for whom he played 27 times as they won promotion to the second tier last term.

Rotherham had 14 players in their treatment room after Saturday's FA Cup loss to Swindon Town and Burton aren't without injury issues themselves.

Centre-back Terence Vancooten and forward Julian Larsson are fighting to be fit while defender Finn Delap is definitely out after picking up a serious knee issue in the 1-0 win at AFC Wimbledon on October 25.

“It’s not good on Finn, I’m afraid,” said Brewers head coach Gary Bowyer. “He’s seeing a specialist and will be out for a period of time. He did it early in the game but showed an immense amount of bravery to carry on playing and ended up heading quite a lot of balls away for us.”

Meanwhile, Rotherham manager Matt Hamshaw is calling on his depleted squad to put their cup disappointment behind them and bounce back in the league where they have three wins and a draw from their last four matches.

Victory tonight would push them from 15th spot into ninth place.

Speaking after the 2-1 defeat against Swindon, in which he was two substitutes short of a full complement, the boss said: “Losing is disappointing, but I think people – including myself – need to remain focused on the fact that we are moving forward, and we are getting better.

“I just hope this injury thing isn't going to bite us. It feels today that it has done. Last Saturday at Barnsley (1-0 win), I had options to change things around 60, 70, 80 minutes. That's obviously important to the group.

“Today, I asked a lot of some of the lads who were out there. I would have liked to have taken less of a risk with some of them.”