Jordan Hugill: linked with Wayne Rooney's Plymouth Argyle. Picture by Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United manager Steve Evans has played down reports linking striker Jordan Hugill with Plymouth Argyle.

The Devon club, now managed by former Manchester United and England ace Wayne Rooney, are said to be interested in the 32-year-old who is contracted at AESSEAL New York Stadium until June 2026.

Target man Hugill joined Rotherham from Norwich last January and helped the club stay in the Championship under Matt Taylor.

Although last season was a struggle for the Middlesbrough-born front man, he has the chance of a new start under Evans, who heard about the Plymouth link and spoke to the player about it earlier this week.

Rotherham United chief Steve Evans. Pic: Jim Brailsford

The boss told the Advertiser: “I read the reports and so I spoke to Jordan and he intimated to me that he wasn’t aware of anything and if he did he would let me know as a matter of professional respect.

“One thing I have learnt in the short time knowing Jordan is that he’s a real good lad and taking references from people like David Moyes, he’s a real honest kid.

“Wayne Rooney was a superstar as a player and is still to prove himself as a manager. I know Wayne, he knows my number and I’m sure if he has an interest then he’ll pick the phone up.

“If Plymouth want some dialogue then we’ll decide as a club what we want to do on that one.”

Evans has made seven new signings so far, with experienced midfielder Liam Kelly from Coventry City the latest arrival.

Even though the boss has been away on holiday, the search for more new faces hasn’t stopped in tandem with head of recruitment Rob Scott.

“I’m fed up saying it, but the chairman has been brilliant with myself and Rob,” said Evans.

“When I came into the football club it was made clear to all of us we had to work hand in glove. We are working hand in glove and we can now see how hard each works to get the plan for the Millers right.

“While I’ve been away I want to apologise publicly to Rob for waking him up at 5am in the morning and for keeping him awake in the middle of the night and forgetting the time zones.”