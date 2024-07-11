Habil Arshad

​ROTHERHAM Town suffered a setback in their promotion push in the Yorkshire Cricket Southern Premier League.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They lost at home to Conisbrough, one of their main rivals for one of the two promotion places from Division One, despite Anees Hussain hitting an unbeaten 81 in their 208 all out at Clifton Lane.

Conisbroughy completed the win with two wickets to spare but it’s still tight at the top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A poor day too for Upper Haugh, bowled out 57 short of hosts Warmsworth’s 168-9, skipper Tommy Hyde making 50 to raise hopes. Habil Arshad took 4-34 in defeat as Warmsworth earlier lost eight wickets for 72 runs.

Wickersley B fell 51 shy of Darfield’s 228-5 at School Lane although skipper Nathan Taylor (56) and Jack Eggleston (61 not out) kept their opponents honest.

In-form Tickhill B stumbled too, bowled out for 96 by Elsecar B, who passed their target for the loss of eight wickets.

Lowly Aston Hall B at least had a win, squeezing past Wakefield Thornes B’s 181 with one wicket to spare, Charlie Taylor taking five wickets then hitting 50 in the middle order.

Other results – Division Six: Handsworth (236-7) beat Mexborough (144) by 92 runs. Hatfield Town (128-8) beat Sheffield Utd B (124) by two wickets. More on page 56.