Enjoy National Spritz Day with these delightful spritzers this summer.

It’s National Spritz Day (August 1), a celebration of one of the world’s most beloved cocktails. With its unmistakable taste and refreshing profile, the spritz has become synonymous with summer, sunshine, and stylish sipping.

Whether you're lounging on a rooftop, setting up for aperitivo hour, or simply soaking up a golden hour moment, there's no better way to toast the day than with a perfectly balanced spritz in hand.

Aperol Spritz

Aperol Spritz | Morrisons

No spritz celebration is complete without honouring the Aperol Spritz, the original Venetian aperitive that sparked a global love affair. With its striking orange hue, bittersweet citrus notes, and effervescent finish, the Aperol Spritz is a timeless classic.

Traditionally made with Aperol, prosecco, and a splash of soda water, it's light, refreshing, and endlessly sociable, the kind of drink that brings people together under the sun.

Della Vite spritz taster pack

Della Vite spritz taster pack | Della Vite

This year, National Spritz Day gets even more exciting with the launch of Della Vite’s new ready-to-drink Italian Spritzes. Founded by sisters Chloe, Poppy, and Cara Delevingne, Della Vite brings the essence of Italian elegance into every can. Their new Taster Pack flavours include (two of each) Aperitivo Spritz, Bellini Spritz, Sicilian Lemon Spritz, and Hugo Spritz.

The classic white wine spritzer

Hardy's white wine | Tesco

While modern spritzes often feature bold flavors and botanicals, it’s worth remembering the humble white wine and lemonade spritz, a beloved British summer staple.

Light, easy to make, and endlessly drinkable, this refreshing mix of chilled white wine and fizzy lemonade is perfect for warm afternoons and casual garden get-togethers. Add a slice of lemon or a sprig of mint, and you've got a classic that never goes out of style.

