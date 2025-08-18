Back to school kids’ bags under £20 including Disney, Barbie, Pokémon and Minecraft

Natalie Dixon
By Natalie Dixon

Lifestyle Writer

Published 18th Aug 2025, 14:58 BST
Back to school kids’ bags under £20 including Disney, Barbie, Pokémon and Minecraft placeholder image
Back to school kids’ bags under £20 including Disney, Barbie, Pokémon and Minecraft | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Kids’ school bags for under £20 from Amazon featuring all their favourite characters.

Finding the perfect school bag for kids doesn’t have to break the bank. Amazon offers a wide range of themed backpacks featuring some of children’s favourite characters, all under £20.

From Pokémon to Disney classics, these school bags are not only budget-friendly but also stylish and practical. Whether your child loves superheroes, Disney characters, or trendy icons, these budget-friendly backpacks make back-to-school shopping easy and exciting.

1. Pokémon Backpack – Pikachu & Pokéball

Shop now for £12.74 (15% off)

Pokémon Backpack – Pikachu & Pokéballplaceholder image
Pokémon Backpack – Pikachu & Pokéball | Amazon

A must-have for Pokémon fans, this backpack features the iconic Pikachu and Pokéball design. It’s suitable for kids, teens, and even adults who want to show off their Pokémon passion. Perfect for school, trips, or everyday use.

2. Star Wars The Mandalorian Backpack – Grogu (Baby Yoda)

Buy now for only £11.04 (15% off)

Star Wars The Mandalorian Backpack – Grogu (Baby Yoda)placeholder image
Star Wars The Mandalorian Backpack – Grogu (Baby Yoda) | Amazon

This Grogu-themed backpack is a treat for Star Wars fans. Compact yet roomy enough for school essentials, it’s designed with the adorable Baby Yoda print that kids love.

3. Disney Princess Backpack with Lunch Bag

Treat them for just £12.70 (15% off)

Disney Princess Backpack with Lunch Bagplaceholder image
Disney Princess Backpack with Lunch Bag | Amazon

A beautiful set for Disney Princess fans, this backpack comes with a matching lunch bag. It’s practical and stylish, making it an excellent choice for school days.

4. Barbie Backpack

Don’t miss out only £12.70 (15% off)

Barbie Backpackplaceholder image
Barbie Backpack | Amazon

Perfect for Barbie lovers, this backpack is versatile enough for kids, teens, and even adults. With its trendy design, it’s ideal for both school and casual outings.

5. Disney Lilo & Stitch Backpack

Shop now for £11.85 (15% off)

Disney Lilo & Stitch Backpackplaceholder image
Disney Lilo & Stitch Backpack | Amazon

This playful Stitch backpack is both fun and functional. It’s lightweight, colourful, and sure to brighten up any school day.

6. Minecraft Backpack – Creeper Rucksack

Buy now for £13.99

Minecraft Backpack – Creeper Rucksackplaceholder image
Minecraft Backpack – Creeper Rucksack | Amazon

A brilliant pick for gamers, this Minecraft Creeper-themed backpack is perfect for kids who love the pixelated world. With its bold green Creeper design, it’s a fun and practical choice for school and beyond.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now

