Mayor steps in after fresh blow to steel workers
The firm, which employs 1,500 between sites in Rotherham and Stockbridge, was set to have a recovery plan decided in court, but that was ditched a day before the hearing.
It meant six months’ work was scrapped, though the company said it would “quickly consider alternative options” after withdrawing the plan.
If the deal had been approved by the court, it would have seen the company’s liabilities to creditors cut.
The reason for pulling back from the hearing was cited as an inability to agree terms with creditors, which would have been needed.
It is expected a further update will come in the days ahead, but South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard has stepped in to work with the Government.
He said: “The news emerging about Liberty Steel is deeply concerning for all of us in South Yorkshire, but particularly those who work in their plants in Rotherham and Stockbridge.”
He has now spoken with the business secretary “to raise our concerns and we agreed to work together as more details emerge and the situation develops.
“Our steel industry has been integral to our identity and economy for generations.
“While the challenges we face are significant, I’m committed to working alongside industry leaders, unions and government partners to explore all possible avenues to safeguard jobs, support our step sector ad ensure that South Yorkshire remains at the forefront of advanced manufacturing.”
